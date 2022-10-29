'Everything fell into place': Special teams trickeration turns first half in Sooners favor in win over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — The play that turned the first half of Oklahoma’s 27-13 win over Iowa State was born in the Sooners’ bye week and scripted, at least in part, by a coach who isn’t allowed on the practice field.

Sometime last week, between OU’s Oct. 15 win against Kansas and Saturday’s trip to Jack Trice Stadium, special teams analyst Jay Nunez identified a tendency in Iowa State’s field goal coverage scheme. Within a particular alignment, in which the Cyclones lined up with more players on the right than on the left, there was a weakness. So Nunez drew up a way to attack it.

The Sooners specialists — kicker Zach Schmit, punter and holder Michael Turk and long snapper Kasey Kelleher — practiced the trick play a bit during the bye week, then a lot in the leadup to the Week 9 visit to Iowa State. And then, with the game knotted 3-3 in the early minutes of the second quarter Saturday, it all aligned to produce a game-changing touchdown.

“They gave us the exact look that we wanted right there by the goal line,” said Schmit, who waltzed into the end zone from two yards off of a pitch from Turk.

“Everything fell into place. Kasey Kelleher had a great snap. Turk with a great toss. Pretty much just the blockers did the rest of the work for me. I walked in — it was like the Red Sea parting. The blockers did a great job, the scheme was amazing. It was pretty much just me jogging into the end zone.”

Schmit’s 2-yard touchdown reception, the first of his college career, sent OU’s sideline into celebration, left Iowa State coach Matt Campbell fuming and handed the Sooners a lead they never relinquished in the program’s third straight victory over the Cyclones. And it happened only because OU running back Eric Gray got stuffed first.

YEEETT! @OU_Football TRADED THE FG FOR THE TD! 🔥 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YQQYlLsNgo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

OU drove 83 yards on the first 13 plays of its fourth possession of the day, all the way down the Cyclones’ 2-yard line. That’s where Gray was tackled for a loss on 3rd-and-goal, setting up a would-be 19-yard field goal attempt on fourth down.

But when the snap came from Kelleher, Turk didn’t hold the ball down. Instead, he tossed it to an already-in-motion Schmit, who burst through a gaping hole in the Cyclones’ defensive front and into the end zone.

If you blinked, you might have missed it.

“Didn't feel like a gamble,” Venables said. “Obviously, these are very calculated decisions based on lots of film study and looking at what the opportunities either are or aren't there.”

For the deception that proved the difference between the teams before halftime, Venables credited both Nunez and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh as the minds behind the Sooners’ special teams trickeration and strategy most weeks.

“Many weeks there aren’t any opportunities in the phases of the kicking game,” Venables said. “Sometimes there potentially could be some opportunities … a great plan by Jay and Bill.”

For Schmit, who said he once dropped a touchdown pass while playing for Oklahoma City’s Bishop McGuinness, the feeling of finding the end zone was unfamiliar.

“I was like, ‘OK, what do I do?’,” he explained. “I didn’t celebrate. I kind of just tossed the ball to the ref and said let’s make sure I make this extra point because that’s the last extra point that I want to miss.”

Within the successful trick play was a bit of history.

Turk’s touchdown pass was the first thrown by an OU holder since Grant Bothun's 8-yard scoring throw to Michael Hunnicutt against Oklahoma State in 2013. And before Saturday, the last touchdown pass from a full-time Sooners punter came via the arm of Joe Wylie, who fired a 10-yard touchdown pass to Willie Franklin against Nebraska on Nov. 21, 1970.

“That play is really about timing,” Turk explained. “He needs to catch it running forward because every second counted there, every split second counted for getting through the hole quick. So thankfully, we worked that timing all week.”

The impact of the Sooners' kicking specialists Saturday went well beyond their scoring connection.

Schmit knocked in a pair of field goals before halftime — he accounted for all 13 OU points before halftime — and remained perfect on extra points for the season. The redshirt sophomore is now 8-of-9 on field goal attempts this fall.

And Turk, the sixth-year punter, again lived up to his All-Big 12 billing. He averaged 49.3 yards across six punts Saturday, including a pair of 60-plus yarders that helped quash a last Iowa State comeback attempt.

Yet for their manifold contributions in Ames, none will be remembered like the scoring play Schmit and Turk combined for in the early minutes of the second quarter.

"I would have never have told you I’d be in the back of the end zone tossing the ball to the ref," Schmit said.