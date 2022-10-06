ESPN's Thamel: Texas QB Quinn Ewers to return vs Sooners Saturday

After spending more than a month sidelined by an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to return to face Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown Saturday, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel Thursday afternoon.

Per the report, Ewers has been a full practice participant this week and will start under center for the Longhorns when they meet the Sooners at 11 a.m. inside the Cotton Bowl Saturday morning.

Ewers, the freshman passer, has been out since Sept. 10 when he exited Texas' 20-19 defeat to Alabama with a sprain in his left shoulder. The former No. 1 quarterback recruit in the class of 2022 has dressed for each game since but has not featured under center with sophomore Hudson Card assuming the starting the role in Texas' last three games.

Ewers' return bolsters a Longhorns offense featuring a cast of dynamic playmakers led by running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy ahead of a meeting with a reeling OU defense.

The Sooners head to Dallas in Week 6 after giving up 668 yards of total offense — fifth-most in program history — in last weekend's 55-24 defeat at TCU. In its last two games, OU has allowed 96 points across a pair of losses to the Horned Frogs and Kansas State.

While Texas appears to have its starting quarterback set entering the 118th playing of the rivalry game, the Sooners' situation under center remains uncertain, at least publicly.

OU coach Brent Venables declined to offer injury updates during his weekly press conference Tuesday, including any developments related to the status of starter Dillon Gabriel.

The fourth-year passer entered concussion protocol after a hit to the head in the second quarter of last weekend's loss at TCU. Gabriel was replaced in Fort Worth by junior Davis Beville. Venables said Tuesday that each of Beville, junior college transfer General Booty and freshman Nick Evers would receive reps in practice this week.