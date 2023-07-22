NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Paul Finebaum is the voice of the Southeastern Conference.

Listeners flock daily to his four-hour ESPN show which can be heard nationally and seen on the SEC Network from 2-6 p.m.

During the SEC Media Days, he hosted “The Paul Finebaum Show” from the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville.

Finebaum took time last week to talk with the Tulsa World about the Sooners’ upcoming move to the SEC.

Tulsa World: What was your earliest Oklahoma football memory?

Paul Finebaum: I was 15 years old on Thanksgiving Day and watching Oklahoma and Nebraska. I’ll never forget it. I was a young guy. I was a college football fan. That was the biggest game I’d ever seen. That’s where it started.

And I’ll tell you a funny story. Early in my career, I covered Auburn and Alabama. We were in Lincoln on the night before a game. At that moment, Oklahoma was on a run at that particular time. I know that was a streaky series. Being in my 20s, we were drinking too much. We all started singing “Boomer Sooner” in Lincoln. We got out alive. But I know that sounds crazy.

I’d never been to a game until 2002 when Alabama played there. It was early September, 150 degrees on the field, but it was fantastic. Alabama has the game won but blew it at the end. It was just a great experience to be there.

TW: Are you starting to get callers from Oklahoma into your shows?

PF: We have two regular callers from Tulsa. I think one may be Dustin, the other may be Doug. I realize it’s still a long way off. But when I see an Oklahoma or a Tulsa guy, I’m probably going to get to him pretty quickly.

TW: How do you think Oklahoma will fit in the SEC, both competitively and with its environment?

PF: From an environment standpoint, this won’t be a big deal. This is a school that’s already been the vanguard of college football. I am a little intrigued by where Oklahoma is right more. I hear the same things – not as much as you do – but there’s a little bit of apprehension and that’s understandable.

I think this year is pivotal in setting the table. I think if it’s a bad year, it’s going to be problematic. If Venables gets them back on the right track, I think it’ll be fairly seamless.

TW: Do you think OU will be able to develop some natural rivalries in the SEC outside of OU-Texas?

PF: I do. I think some of them are obviously. I think Arkansas to me looks very natural. It’s right there. Missouri, it could? I know that game used to be big. I’m not sure about Texas A&M. Texas will handle that part of it.

And, quite frankly, when I see the schedule and within Alabama’s schedule and see Oklahoma on it, my eyes are going to be raised because those are two titans. I think it will happen. I don’t think it will be Florida. I think it’s a little bit far away. I would probably land on Arkansas as the biggest other than Texas.

TW: Where will the OU-Texas game fit within the pecking order within all the SEC rivalry games?

PF: I look at it first nationally. I’m old enough to remember when there was one college football game being shown on Saturday. When OU-Texas was played, I was watching that game. It was always such a phenomenal game.

I can’t unequivocally it’s going to be No. 1 maybe because of the rankings right now, but it would easily be top three. And I’m part of a traveling show on Saturday and I’ll be devastated if we’re not at OU-Texas. I covered that game early in my career. And I still brag about it. I just did.

