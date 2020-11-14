ESPN's College GameDay will be in Norman for Bedlam football next week

For the first time since 2012, ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Norman for Bedlam football.
The account @OU_Football tweeted the news Saturday evening as did the account @CollegeGameDay.
For the first time since 2012, @CollegeGameDay is coming to Norman! #Bedlam#ChampionshipNovember#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/oMdEvE1dEz— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 15, 2020
With Saturday's Bedlam game, GameDay will make its 38th appearance at an OU game since the show's 1995 debut. Only Alabama (48), Ohio State (48) and Florida (41) have been featured more times nationally than the Sooners.
Both teams are off this week. Bedlam is next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium between the No. 14 Cowboys and No. 18 Sooners. OU leads the overall series 89-18-7.
OSU is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12 (½ game behind Big 12 leader Iowa State) while OU is 5-2, 4-2.
The Sooners have won five straight in the Bedlam series and OSU has won only four times since 2000.
See every Bedlam score since the rivalry began in 1904
Nov. 30, 2019: No. 7 Oklahoma 34, No. 21 Oklahoma State 16
Nov. 10, 2018: No. 6 Oklahoma 48, Oklahoma State 48-47
Nov. 4, 2017: No. 5 Oklahoma 62, No. 11 Oklahoma State 52
Dec. 3, 2016: No. 5 Oklahoma 38, No. 11 Oklahoma State 20
Nov. 28, 2015: No. 3 Oklahoma 58, No. 11 Oklahoma State 23
Dec. 6, 2014: Oklahoma State 38, No. 18 Oklahoma 35 (OT)
Dec. 7, 2013: No. 17 Oklahoma 33, No. 6 Oklahoma State 24
Nov. 24, 2012: No. 13 Oklahoma 51, No. 21 Oklahoma State 48 (OT)
Dec. 3, 2011: No. 3 Oklahoma State 44, No. 10 Oklahoma 10
Nov. 27, 2010: No. 14 Oklahoma 47, No. 10 Oklahoma State 41
Nov. 28, 2009: Oklahoma 27, No. 12 Oklahoma State 0
Nov. 29, 2008: No. 3 Oklahoma 61, No. 11 Oklahoma State 41
Nov. 24, 2007: No. 10 Oklahoma 49, Oklahoma State 17
Nov. 25, 2006: No. 13 Oklahoma 27, Oklahoma State 21
Nov. 26, 2005: Oklahoma 42, Oklahoma State 14
Oct. 30, 2004: No. 2 Oklahoma 38, No. 20 Oklahoma State 35
Nov. 1, 2003: No. 1 Oklahoma 52, No. 14 Oklahoma State 9
Nov. 30, 2002: Oklahoma State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 28
Nov. 24, 2001: Oklahoma State 16, No. 4 Oklahoma 13
Nov. 25, 2000: No. 1 Oklahoma 12, Oklahoma State 7
Nov. 27, 1999: Oklahoma 44, Oklahoma State 7
Oct. 24, 1998: Oklahoma State 41, Oklahoma 26
Nov. 8, 1997: No. 25 Oklahoma State 30, Oklahoma 7
Nov. 8, 1996: Oklahoma 27, Oklahoma State 17
Nov. 11, 1995: Oklahoma State 12, Oklahoma 0
Nov. 12, 1994: Oklahoma 33, Oklahoma State 14
Nov. 13, 1993: No. 17 Oklahoma 31, Oklahoma 0
Nov. 14, 1992: Oklahoma 15, Oklahoma State 15
Nov. 16, 1991: No. 18 Oklahoma 21, Oklahoma State 6
Oct. 6, 1990: No. 7 Oklahoma 31, Oklahoma State 17
1984-1980
1979-1970
1969-1960
1959-1904
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!