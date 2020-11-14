ESPN's College GameDay will be in Norman for Bedlam football next week

For the first time since 2012, ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Norman for Bedlam football.

The account @OU_Football tweeted the news Saturday evening as did the account @CollegeGameDay.

With Saturday's Bedlam game, GameDay will make its 38th appearance at an OU game since the show's 1995 debut. Only Alabama (48), Ohio State (48) and Florida (41) have been featured more times nationally than the Sooners.

Both teams are off this week. Bedlam is next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium between the No. 14 Cowboys and No. 18 Sooners. OU leads the overall series 89-18-7.

OSU is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12 (½ game behind Big 12 leader Iowa State) while OU is 5-2, 4-2.

The Sooners have won five straight in the Bedlam series and OSU has won only four times since 2000.

See every Bedlam score since the rivalry began in 1904