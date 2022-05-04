ESPN's Beth Mowins: Bedlam has much at stake but "comes down to bragging rights in your neighborhood"

ESPN’s Beth Mowins will handle play-by-play duties for this weekend’s Bedlam softball series.

Mowins will be joined by Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza for the three-game set between No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State. Holly Rowe will join the broadcast crew in Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest on ESPN.

Mowins took time for a Tulsa World interview this week looking at the series which will determine the Big 12 regular-season championship.

Tulsa World: How exciting is this Big 12 series? It has many eyes on it in our state, but do you think there will be many watching from across the nation?

Beth Mowins: “I think what Oklahoma has been doing the last couple of years has just grabbed everybody’s attention. There’s a real fascination with just how good they are and how good they can be by the time the Women’s College World Series rolls around.

“There is tremendous respect from more fans for Bedlam and for this rivalry even outside the state. People get a sense of how big the rivalry is. They may not fully comprehend it, but they love to watch it. And they realize when a championship is on the line, like it is for the Big 12 this weekend.

“And when you throw in the fact that, in all likelihood, Oklahoma finishes out as the overall No. 1 seed in for the NCAA Tournament, it’s a pretty big deal for Oklahoma State. They have a good shot, with a win, of getting a top-eight seed and staying home for the regionals and supers. There’s so much at stake.

“And really, at its core, it still comes down to bragging rights in your neighborhood.”

TW: Many have been impressed with OU’s recent run. Do you think fans will look back years from now and really realize how good it has been under Patty Gasso?

BM: “I think so. And historically, with all the records that their offense broke last year, they’re on pace for some of those again this year. To just maintain that kind of consistency and stay on top, it is so impressive. When you look back at it historically, there was a UCLA team back in the 1980s and early 1990s. They were 54-2 one year. And one of the Arizona teams was, I think, 64-3. Historically, they are flirting, like they did last year, for the right to be called one of the greatest teams in the history of the game.

“And I think there’s something special in their ability to embrace that and to want those challenges and to want to compete against opponents but also compete against themselves and compete against history. It’s what has made this so special.”

TW: Kenny Gajewski has built Oklahoma State into a softball power. What’s it been like to watch the Cowgirls’ trajectory in recent years?

BM: “It’s pretty remarkable what they’ve built in a short period of time. Kenny knows the state and he knows how to win, even from his playing days when he played baseball (at OU) and then (as an assistant coach) with Tim Walton at Florida.

“What really makes it pretty cool and they you’ve been able to do it in the shadow of Oklahoma in the last decade and the fact that you’ve been able to build your program to be competing right there with them. Only two teams have beaten them in the last two years — Texas and Oklahoma State — in Big 12 play. That’s a huge deal.

“And now, to have this opportunity to win where you haven’t won, in Norman, since the last century, you are trying to win this conference championship and win a series against your archrival, it would be just a huge statement for Kenny and for the program.”

TW: What are you looking forward to this most during this three-game series?

BM: “You train and you prepare and everything you work for is to be at your best in the biggest moments. It’s such a huge challenge for both sides and emotions will be so high. The electricity will be off the charts. It’s about who, in those moments, can sort of be the calmest and be the coolest and put all the outside noise and quiet that while making the big plays and make the clutch plays when you have to have. That’s what I’m looking for. Who are the stars who will rise to the occasion?

“And sometimes it’s not necessarily the people that you think it will be. It’s the ones who can make the most of the moment when it presents itself. That’s what I have the most love looking forward to.”

