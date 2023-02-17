Feb. 16, 2023 video. The Sooners open spring practice in about 30 days. Video courtesy/OU Atheltics
NORMAN –Former McAlester standout Erik McCarty always dreamed of becoming an Oklahoma football player, and so far reality has surpassed his expectations.
“It’s been better than what I expected,” McCarty said Thursday at the Sooners’ newcomer availability. “I was really nervous coming into it, but now that I’m here I’m comfortable and confident. The players have done a great job of making me comfortable and taking me under their wing and helping me out.”
A coveted mid-year enrollee, McCarty will be a defensive back for the Sooners after starring at a variety of positions in high school. He totaled more than 5,800 all-purpose yards and scored 101 touchdowns – as a rusher, passer and receiver – and racked up 348 tackles and eight interceptions.
McCarty was 32 yards from the McAlester career rushing record when he went down with a knee injury in the Class 5A quarterfinals. At OU, he is continuing his rehabilitation.
“The staff here that’s been helping me with it has done an absolutely amazing job,” he said. “They make me work and they make me get better every day. On top of that, they make me happy to do it. They make me feel good about it. They make me ready to get back to where I was at.”
Photos: OU hosts February media day for new football players
The sun sets behind the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive lineman Trace Ford speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a press conference at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a news conference at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday in Norman.
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a press conference at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables speaks during a press conference at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive back Reggie Pearson speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman running back Kalib Hicks speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive back Erik McCarty speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive back Makari Vickers speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman offensive lineman Joshua Bates speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive back Jasiah Wagoner speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior defensive back Kendel Dolby speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior defensive back Kendel Dolby speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive lineman Trace Ford speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive lineman Ashton Sanders speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive lineman Ashton Sanders speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive back Peyton Bowen speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive back Peyton Bowen laughs during an interview at a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman running back Daylan Smothers speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman running back Daylan Smothers speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior tight end Blake Smith speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior tight end Blake Smith speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior offensive lineman Walter Rouse speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman defensive lineman Adepoju Adenawore speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman running back Chapman McKowan speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior offensive lineman Walter Rouse speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman running back Kalib Hicks speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive back Reggie Pearson speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Freshman linebacker Phil Picciotti speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive lineman Davon Sears speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior wide receiver Andrel Anthony speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Junior offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday in Norman.
Senior defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
Senior tight end Austin Stogner speaks to reporters during a press conference introducing new Oklahoma football players at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
The sun sets behind the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
