NORMAN –Former McAlester standout Erik McCarty always dreamed of becoming an Oklahoma football player, and so far reality has surpassed his expectations.

“It’s been better than what I expected,” McCarty said Thursday at the Sooners’ newcomer availability. “I was really nervous coming into it, but now that I’m here I’m comfortable and confident. The players have done a great job of making me comfortable and taking me under their wing and helping me out.”

A coveted mid-year enrollee, McCarty will be a defensive back for the Sooners after starring at a variety of positions in high school. He totaled more than 5,800 all-purpose yards and scored 101 touchdowns – as a rusher, passer and receiver – and racked up 348 tackles and eight interceptions.

McCarty was 32 yards from the McAlester career rushing record when he went down with a knee injury in the Class 5A quarterfinals. At OU, he is continuing his rehabilitation.

“The staff here that’s been helping me with it has done an absolutely amazing job,” he said. “They make me work and they make me get better every day. On top of that, they make me happy to do it. They make me feel good about it. They make me ready to get back to where I was at.”

