Energetic Porter Moser hits ground running as Oklahoma's basketball coach

“When Loyola came, he put his arm around me and said, ‘You have to go. That job is perfect for you. Go build a program.’ We lost him too early. If he was here, the last three weeks he would have put his arm around me and said, ‘You’ve got to go to Oklahoma. That’s a perfect fit for you, Porter.’ That’s what he would have said to me.”

Relationships were a cornerstone of Loyola’s success. He reached out to the student body in Chicago. He rented three buses so students could go to a road game. He said he’ll pass out hot dogs and visit fraternities and sororities to boost student involvement in the Lloyd Noble Center.

“That's not a new idea, they're just gonna get to know Porter Moser. And they're gonna get to know how much it means to me to come in here and hear this thing filled up,” Moser said. “I had an unbelievable relationship with the student body at Loyola, and I'm looking so forward to having that same relationship here at Oklahoma.”

He’ll need to have a relationship with a committed, loyal staff to push through the transition.

There are reports that former Texas assistant coach K.T. Turner and Northwestern assistant Emanuel Dildy will join Moser’s staff. The OU coach could not confirm any names on Wednesday, but described the type of coaches he will hire.