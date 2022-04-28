Energetic Brent Venables enjoys "fist-bump" moment with Sooner fans at Cain's Ballroom

Cain’s Ballroom wasn’t lacking for star power on Thursday night.

Brent Venables, Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk — royalty to Sooner Nation — entertained Oklahoma fans from the historic venue’s stage during an OU Coaches Caravan stop.

It was a “fist-bump” moment for the trio of coaches, who drew multiple ovations and bursts of laughter when addressing the capacity crowd in downtown Tulsa.

This environment was in Venables’ wheelhouse. A revved-up fan base absorbed each word during a 40-minute discussion about the football program.

Venables' first word to fans was “Boomer” and they loudly responded with “Sooner" when he took the stage.

Football fever definitely carried over from Saturday’s spring football game, which drew 75,000 fans.

Venables looked at the large group and then pointed to a photograph of a full Memorial Stadium from last weekend projected behind him: “Look at this picture, isn’t it crazy? I knew the Sooner faithful wouldn’t disappoint and they certainly didn’t. When asked and called upon, Sooner Nation has always responded.”

In the hour before the doors opened on Main Street, fans lined up to enter Tulsa's first caravan stop since 2018.

“Oh, it felt unbelievable pulling up and seeing a long line of Sooner red all the way down the street. Last time we saw that was when we played Arkansas here. And that was a fun day,” Moser said, recalling his team’s 88-66 win over the No. 12 Razorbacks at the BOK Center. “It was so cool seeing this. I’ve heard about the caravan … I’ve heard about it. I’ve heard how cool it’s been. And then to see the numbers that they’re going to have today and then to literally pull up and see the line.

“Man, what a greeting by Tulsa.”

Moser and Baranczyk traded barbs and respect toward each other during their portion — at one point, Moser stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the women’s coach to prove that she is, indeed, taller than him, which drew laughs.

Both are coming off successful seasons in their debuts working in Lloyd Noble Center.

Baranczyk spoke about last summer’s transition, which meant long nights and adjustments to new rosters for both coaches.

“It’s so easy to cheer for great people, people that do it the right way,” Baranczyk said. “And I was also fortunate enough to be in the same league (Missouri Valley Conference) as Porter before we came to Oklahoma.

“You admire his energy, and you admire his authenticity.”

There haven’t been many recent coach transitions at OU’s major sports. In the past years, there have been different leaders at football and both basketball programs during the same time.

This April evening allowed fun for fans and coaches.

“For us, myself as a first-time new head coach at Oklahoma — Porter and Jennie as well as they finished their first seasons at Oklahoma — it gives us a chance to connect with the most passionate fan base in all of sports, in all of college,” Venables said. “For us to connect and recommunicate our visions of our programs and show an appreciation, a thankfulness, a gratitude for the support, for the love, the passion and be able to convey the things it’s going to take to be our best in each of our particular programs.

“It’s really a neat opportunity for us to fist-bump and connect in a different intimate level.”

