Emig: Sooners in race to realize their spectacular offensive potential

FORT WORTH, Texas — It wasn’t Joe Mixon carrying behind Samaje Perine out of the same Oklahoma backfield Saturday. Or Sterling Shepard running a deep cross underneath Dede Westbrook’s deeper fade out of the same OU route pattern.

The Sooners’ 2020 offense isn’t vintage Lincoln Riley, mostly because the players in the 2020 offense haven’t ripened quite yet.

Freshman Seth McGowan carried behind first-year-to-start junior T.J. Pledger at TCU. Freshman Marvin Mims ran underneath first-year-to-start sophomore Theo Wease.

That’s why OU’s 33-14 victory over the Horned Frogs wasn’t as consistently spectacular as so many of the Sooners’ wins have been since Riley arrived in 2015 to spice things up. Those expecting more of the same are as spoiled by the past five years as Riley has been spoiled by all of his talent.

The idea here is to appreciate this version of OU offense for what it can do right now, and to anticipate what it might do in the future.

“I’m excited about where this team can go. I think our whole team senses it,” Riley said post-victory Saturday. “We’re still not even scratching the surface of what we think we can be, but we’re getting closer. If we keep doing that, by the end of this thing we might be pretty decent.”