Emig: Sooners in race to realize their spectacular offensive potential

FORT WORTH, Texas — It wasn’t Joe Mixon carrying behind Samaje Perine out of the same Oklahoma backfield Saturday. Or Sterling Shepard running a deep cross underneath Dede Westbrook’s deeper fade out of the same OU route pattern.
The Sooners’ 2020 offense isn’t vintage Lincoln Riley, mostly because the players in the 2020 offense haven’t ripened quite yet.
Freshman Seth McGowan carried behind first-year-to-start junior T.J. Pledger at TCU. Freshman Marvin Mims ran underneath first-year-to-start sophomore Theo Wease.
That’s why OU’s 33-14 victory over the Horned Frogs wasn’t as consistently spectacular as so many of the Sooners’ wins have been since Riley arrived in 2015 to spice things up. Those expecting more of the same are as spoiled by the past five years as Riley has been spoiled by all of his talent.
The idea here is to appreciate this version of OU offense for what it can do right now, and to anticipate what it might do in the future.
“I’m excited about where this team can go. I think our whole team senses it,” Riley said post-victory Saturday. “We’re still not even scratching the surface of what we think we can be, but we’re getting closer. If we keep doing that, by the end of this thing we might be pretty decent.”
Riley included the defense in his assessment, but the concern here is on offense. That’s what dictates OU’s championship contention. The last 10 years, it feels like, have proven as much.
OU is already “pretty decent” offensively, but Riley’s point is clear. The closer Mims, Wease, McGowan, Pledger and freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler get to reaching their potential the rest of this season, the better OU’s chances of rejoining Big 12 championship contention.
The Sooners dropped out after back-to-back losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, setbacks where the offense couldn’t do what so many of Riley’s offenses could — overcome OU defensive breakdowns.
The Sooners defended well Saturday, but then TCU doesn’t pose the typical Big 12 attacking threat. Oklahoma State does. Bedlam Nov. 21 is non-negotiable for OU’s conference chances. That date in Norman, the Sooners must win with offense. That date, their emerging skill-position talent must be in fuller bloom.
“The sky’s the limit for us,” Pledger said. “We’ve yet to peak.”
We should expect the Sooners to do that over the next year or two. This is like watching OU’s 2005 offense, with bionic-armed freshman Rhett Bomar throwing to suction cup freshman receivers Malcolm Kelly, Juaquin Iglesias and Manny Johnson, and thinking, “Boy if these dudes just stay the course...”
Bomar didn’t of course. But Sam Bradford joined the party, Kevin Wilson started calling plays, and by 2008 the Sooners were making college football offensive history.
I don’t know that the 2020 Sooners have records in their future, but I do assume Riley and Rattler aren’t going anywhere for a couple years. It sets up their offense for more pyrotechnics.
We saw a few detonations here Saturday. Rattler’s 43-yard touch pass to McGowan on OU’s first scoring drive. Mims’ fight to win the catch, then balance to stay afoot and finish his 61-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Wease eluding coverage and grabbing one deep post and then another deep cross. Pledger leading McGowan into the line for a third-and-2 pickup.
The two-back sets didn’t always work. The multiple-receiver routes didn’t either. Rattler, hitting 13 of his 22 passes, was hot and cold as well.
But Riley is right about sensing something.
“I think it’s a team that wants to find out how good we can get,” he said.
That certainly goes for the offense, OU’s identifier for so long now.
“The offensive line did a great job in pass blocking and setting up the run fits,” Rattler recapped Saturday. “With us being able to do those two things, with the skill level we have at those positions, we’re just going to get better and better from here on out.”
I believe him. The question becomes: “How much better how soon?”
