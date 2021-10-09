Emig: Miracle at the Cotton Bowl as OU's all-time rally tops Texas

DALLAS — For 116 games over 120 years, OU-Texas birthed legends, not miracles. Then came Saturday.

Linebacker Caleb Kelly found the word while describing the scene at the end of the Sooners’ 55-48 victory, OU students storming the Cotton Bowl turf like there were kegs of free beer out there.

“Whoa, this is a miracle,” Kelly said. “Like, I’ve never had that happen at OU.”

That’s because it had never happened at OU, Mr. Kelly. You witness something stupendous, you tend to react accordingly.

OU students reacted by hopping railings and charging straight into the celebratory madness for the rivalry’s first field-rush.

“I just saw everybody trying to take pictures out of nowhere,” OU defender Nik Bonitto said.

Because this game was out of nowhere.

The Sooners had never rallied from more than an 11-point deficit to beat the Longhorns before Saturday. They rallied from 21 points down in the first quarter, from 18 points down at halftime, and from 18 down with 2:45 left in the third quarter.