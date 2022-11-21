Emergency protective order filed against OU’s Daniel Parker; Sooners tight end suspended indefinitely

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Daniel Parker has been suspended from the Sooners’ football program indefinitely, a team spokesperson confirmed Monday, after an emergency petition for protective order was filed against the fifth-year tight end in Cleveland County last week.

According to court documents, the petition filed on Nov. 15 identifies Parker, 24, as the boyfriend of a 21-year-old woman accusing Parker of domestic abuse, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and stalking. A hearing for the emergency protective order is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Cleveland County Courthouse.

An OU spokesperson did not provide comment beyond Parker’s indefinite suspension from the program. Parker did not answer when reached by phone Monday afternoon.

Per court documents, the petition follows a series of incidents between Parker and the petitioner from early October into the early weeks of November. The last of those incidents occurred on Nov. 13, when Parker allegedly punched the woman as many as six times in the right and left thigh area in his living room before returning to the room and threatening her with a firearm at his side.

The woman later spoke with Norman Police Department officers at a friend’s home. Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, Norman police could not locate Parker and he was not taken into custody.

A Nov. 13 police report refers to the petitioner as a victim and lists offenses of one count of domestic abuse (simple assault) and one count of assault/battery with a deadly weapon. The name, home address, age and other identifying information related to the suspect has been redacted.

“After speaking with the victim after my arrival, I submitted a warrant request for the suspect due to him not being on the scene,” Norman Police Department officer Jason Jacques wrote in his report.

The petition for protective order requests that the defendant cease any contact with the petitioner and features a clause ordering the defendant to immediately surrender all firearms and other dangerous weapons to law enforcement.

Parker did not appear in the Sooners’ 28-13 win over Oklahoma State Saturday night. He has four catches for 28 yards in eight games since transferring to OU this fall following four seasons at Missouri.

This is a developing story.

