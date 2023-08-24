Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It appears brothers Eli and Peyton Bowen will be playing football together again in college.

Eli Bowen, a three-star defensive back in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Thursday.

Signing with the Sooners and coming to Norman next fall would reunite him with older brother Peyton Bowen, a former five-star safety recruit about to begin his freshman season at OU.

The Bowens also played with former five-star recruit and current OU freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas.

Eli is ranked the No. 74 recruit in Texas for 2024 and the No. 37 cornerback nationally by the 247Sports Composite.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound prospect picked the Sooners over archrival Texas. He held 23 total offers, including Texas A&M, Arkansas and Baylor.

Eli is OU's second commitment of the day, following Oklahoma City Heritage Hall quarterback Andy Bass' pledge Thursday morning.

Four-stars Mykel Patterson-McDonald (Westmoore High School), Jaydan Hardy (Lewisville, Texas) and Jeremiah Newcombe (Queen Creek, Arizona) are the other defensive back commitments in the Sooners' 2024 recruiting class.

Oklahoma hopes to add to its defensive haul by landing five-star IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) defensive lineman David Stone.

The Oklahoma City native is picking between the Sooners, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon and Texas A&M on Saturday.