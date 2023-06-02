CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia -- Oklahoma lefty Braden Carmichael worked out of a first-inning jam without any runs allowed against East Carolina in the NCAA's Charlottesville Regional opening round Friday.

However, that was the only bright spot of the night for the Sooners' pitchers as East Carolina scored at least one run in each of the next seven innings en route to a 14-5 victory at Disharoon Park.

As a result, OU (31-27) will meet Army (38-17) in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday while East Carolina (46-17) will face Virginia (46-12) at 5 p.m. in the winners' bracket.

While Carmichael (7-1) lasted only 2 2/3 innings as he gave up four runs, walked five and struck out three, East Carolina starter Trey Yesavage (7-1) gave up only one unearned run over 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out seven.

Joey Berini went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Lane Hoover had three hits for the Pirates, who led 10-0 before the Sooners ended Yesavage's shutout bid. OU's offense was led by Dakota Harris, Anthony Mackenzie and Easton Carmichael with two hits each.

East Carolina opened the scoring in the second hen Jacob Starling drew a bases-loaded walk and Carter Cunningham added a sacrifice fly.

The Pirates scored two in the third on Berini's RBI infield hit and an error byu the shortstop Harris.

East Carolina scored three in the fourth off reliever Carter Campbell. Cam Clonch's squeeze bunt drove in a run and Justin Wilcoxen added a two-run homer. Cunningham delivered a two-run double in the fifth and scored on Josy Moylan's double.

The Sooners took advantage of a leadoff error in the sixth with Easton Carmichael's RBI double.

In the seventh, OU scored twice on Kendall Pettis' sacrifice fly and a wild pitch. OU's final two runs came in the ninth as Bryce Madron and Harris each had a RBI single.

EAST CAROLINA 14, OU 5

Oklahoma;000;001;202;--;5;9;2

East Carolina;022;331;21x;--;14;15;1

B.Carmichael, Campbell (3), Atwood (5), Calhoun (6), Harrison (8), Turnquist (8) and E. Carmichael; Yesavage, Winter (6), Hunter (7), Ritchie (9) and Wilcoxen, McCrystal (9). W: Yesavage (7-1). L: B.Carmichael (7-1). HR: ECU, Wilcoxen (9).

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.