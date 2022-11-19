Early offensive barrage, late defense power Sooners in 28-13 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State

NORMAN — With an overwhelming first-quarter performance and just enough on defense, Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) secured bowl eligibility and a 28-13 Bedlam victory over Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday night.

The Sooners jumped out to 28-0 first-quarter lead behind a record-setting 299 yards and touchdowns from Dillon Gabriel, Jalil Farooq, Eric Gray and Drake Stoops in the opening period. OU followed its early barrage with an offensive slowdown more characteristic of the Sooners in 2022 the rest of the way, gaining only 137 yards while getting outscored by OSU (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) by a 13-0 margin over the final 46:09.

Ultimately, with help from Spencer Sanders’ four interceptions, OU’s early scoring was enough to catapult the Sooners to a 15-point win that snapped a two-game conference skid and secured the program’s place in the college football postseason for a 24th consecutive year.

The Sooners drove 75 yards on six plays to open the scoring on Gabriel’s two-yard rushing score, then led 14-0 four minutes later on Farooq’s 30-yard touchdown catch on a wheel-route connection with Gabriel. Two more first-quarter scores — Gray’s two-yard touchdown run and Stoops 23-yard scoring reception — had the Sooners up 28-0 at the 1:09 mark of the first quarter.

Scoreless over the final three quarters, OU found itself fending off a lurking Cowboys comeback into the closing minutes of the fourth quarter before DaShaun White’s game-sealing interception, Sanders’ four and final of the night.

The Sooners’ win in Brent Venables Bedlam debut as a head coach improves OU to 91-19-7 in 117 all-time meetings with the Cowboys. OSU coach Mike Gundy is now 3-15 against OU dating to 2005.

At six wins, OU is headed for its 24th straight postseason bowl game appearance dating back to 1998, the second-longest such streak in the nation. The 11-game mark represents the latest the Sooners have clinched its place in the postseason over the course of that run.

Up next, OU heads to Texas Tech to close the 2022 regular season in Week 13. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. on FS1.

Game MVP: The Sooners defense

OU’s offense handed the hosts a 28-point lead in a flash. Its defense held onto the advantage a whole lot longer.

The Cowboys outgained the Sooners 484-434 in the losing effort but were largely staved off by one of OU’s most inspired defensive performances of the season. Four interceptions courtesy of Sooners C.J. Coldon, Jonah Laulu, Billy Bowman and White’s decisive late-pick contributed to Sanders’ struggles and proved part of the difference Saturday as OU produced four straight defensive stops to close the game.

The Sooners’ trio of linebackers led the way behind 10 total tackles from David Ugwoegbu, nine from Danny Stutsman and eight from White. Defensive back Woodi Washington added eight tackles of his own with C.J. Coldon pitching in with seven tackles and three pass breakups in the winning effort. OU’s six sacks came via Jordan Kelley (2.0), Jalen Redmond, Ethan Downs, Isaiah Coe and Laulu.

Historically good start

Just how good was the Sooners’ blazing first quarter Saturday night?

OU found the end zone on each of its first two possessions for only the third time this season, joining fast starts against UTEP on Sept. 3 and Kansas on Oct. 15. The Sooners 28 points also represented their most in the first quarter of any game in 2022 and handed them their largest-ever first-quarter lead over OSU.

Gabriel’s 224 passing yards in the first period are the second-most in a single quarter by an OU passer in program history. The Sooners’ 299 first-quarter yards were also OU’s second-most all-time in a single quarter against any opponent.

Troublingly slow the rest of the way

After OU roared to its 28-0 start, the offense fell off a cliff.

The Sooners gained 299 yards on 28 plays (10.7 yards per play) on its first six drives. Across their next 12 series? Punt, punt, turnover on downs, interception, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt. OU’s longest drive over that stretch lasted 1:27 while the Sooners gained only 108 yards of total offense over the second and third quarters.

Week 12 brought more third down struggles for OU (1-14) and the Sooners picked up only 137 yards from its last 12 series as they clung on just long enough to their early lead.

Don Key Award winners

Prior to kickoff Saturday, OU announced seniors Justin Broiles, Eric Gray and Brayden Willis as the 2022 recipients of the Don Key Award, the highest individual honor a Sooners football player can receive.

The award was established in 1982 by former OU coach Barry Swizter in honor of former Sooners’ All-Big 8 guard Don Key, whose playing career ended 1981 due to a bout with kidney cancer. Previous recipients of the award include Ryan Broyles (2011), Gabe Ikard (2013) and 2021 honorees Pat Fields, Jeremiah Hall and Bryan Mead.

Senior Day

The Sooners also honored 32 upperclassmen during pregame Senior Night festivities, including senior captains Broiles, Willis, Drake Stoops, David Ugwoegbu.

Other OU Senior Night honorees: OL Marcus Alexander, DB C.J. Coldon, OL Robert Congel, former DB Jeremiah Criddell (now a defensive assistant with the Sooners), DB Jaden Davis, OL Kyle Ergenbright, RB Eric Gray, DL Jeffery Johnson, LS Kasey Kelleher, DL Jordan Kelley, RB Jaden Knowles, DL Reed Lindsey, LB Jake McCoy, OL Wanya Morris, DB Trey Morrison, OL Chris Murray, DB Ryan Peoples, DL Jalen Redmond, WR Damon Smith, DE Marcus Stripling, DB Ty Taylor, P Michael Turk, OL Brey Walker, DB Woodi Washington, WR Theo Wease, LB DaShaun White, DB Eric Windham, DL Maureese Wren.

Scaramouch, let’s both do the Fandango?

At halftime, OSU’s Cowboy Marching Band broke out a rousing rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Moments later, OU’s Pride of Oklahoma marching band took the field … and played its own version of the very same song.