Early enrollment doesn't guarantee first-year success: A look at OU's recent players who jump-started their careers

Oklahoma welcomed one of the largest groups of mid-year enrollees in school history to campus on Tuesday.
Fourteen scholarship players — with five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold as one of 13 high school graduates — were highlighted with pictures celebrating their first day of college from the official OU Twitter account.
The prep-to-OU transition will give the players a jumpstart on their careers, including important football time during spring drills and off-season conditioning.
There are a dozen scholarship players from high schools scheduled to join the program this month: P.J. Adebawore (DE), Jackson Arnold (QB), Joshua Bates (OL), Peyton Bowen (S), Cayden Green (OL), Kalib Hicks (RB), Derrick LeBlanc (DE), Erik McCarty (ATH), Phil Picciotti (LB), Ashton Sanders (DT), Daylan Smothers (RB), Makari Vickers (CB) and Jasiah Wagoner (CB).
Junior college defensive back Kendel Dolby from NEO as well as preferred walk-on Chapman McKown (RB) have also enrolled in classes.
Adebawore, a five-star edge rusher according to 247Sports, was asked what changes he expected to make in his move to the college game.
“I think my mindset is there,” Adebawore said in the weeks leading up to signing day. “I’m definitely ready to work. I would say looking at the D-line with just different moves and technical stuff. Because I’m definitely not a complete person like I want to be. I still need to work on my craft.”
Joining a program in January sometimes pays immediate dividends during an upcoming season, but many of the high school graduates see the payoff in future years.
There were 11 high school-to-college early enrollees in Brent Venables’ first recruiting class. The gem of the 2022 class was running back Jovantae Barnes, who rushed for 519 yards and five touchdowns.
On defense, the top player was linebacker Jaren Kanek, who had 24 tackles in his true freshman season. His big contest was 10 stops at Nebraska. Broken Arrow High School graduate Robert Spears-Jennings finished with 15 tackles in his inaugural season.
The Sooners also lost a member of that 2022 group. Quarterback Nick Evers, who saw only one game of action last year, entered the transfer portal and will play at Wisconsin next season.
According to OU records, there were 10 early enrollees from high school in the 2021 recruiting cycles. There were seven newcomers in 2020, six in 2019 and eight in 2018.
In 2021, Caleb Williams threw for 21 touchdowns against only four interceptions. His true freshman season was anchored by leading Oklahoma to a comeback win over Texas. Defensively, Billy Bowman had 21 tackles.
The 2020 season was sparked by Marvin Mims’ breakout year after his early enrollment. The wide receiver was a freshman All-American and tied a Big 12 freshman record with nine touchdown receptions. Current starting center Andrew Raym was also part of the class.
Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease, Trejan Bridges and Austin Stogner all arrived early in 2019 and combined for seven touchdown receptions that following season.
During the 2018 campaign, the strength of early enrollees was on defense. Brendan Radley Hiles (39) and Ronnie Perkins (37) were among the top tacklers that season. Perkins had a team-high five sacks.