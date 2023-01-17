Early enrollment doesn't guarantee first-year success: A look at OU's recent players who jump-started their careers

From high school to OU

A look at early enrollees over the Sooners' past five seasons.

Nic Anderson (WR): Anderson saw action in three games with one carry for five yards in the Cheez-It Bowl game against Florida State.

Jovantae Barnes (RB): Barnes had a career-high 108 rushing yards in the bowl game. He finished with five touchdowns on the ground.

Nick Evers (QB): Evers only played in one game and threw one pass after coming off the bench late in a 49-0 loss to Texas. He announced a transfer to Wisconsin.

Jayden Gibson (WR): Gibson saw action in nine guys – primarily on special teams – with one catch for 12 yards at TCU.

Kaden Helms (TE): Helms participated in three games this season and made one reception for four years in the Sooners’ dominating win over Nebraska, his home state.

Jaren Kanak (LB): Kanak, a late flip from Clemson played in all 13 games last season, mostly on special teams. He had a 10-tackle effort at Nebraska in week three.

Kip Lewis (LB): Lewis took part in four games and finished with two tackles including 0.5 tackles for loss.

Jason Llewellyn (TE): Llewellyn appeared in 11 games, primarily on special teams, while playing a reserve role at tight end. He only missed games against Baylor and Texas Tech.

Gavin Marshall (K): No stats.

Kobie McKinzie (LB): McKinzie played in the final four games this season, mainly on special teams, but didn’t get any stats.

Robert Spears-Jennings (S): Spears-Jennings, a Broken Arrow High School graduate, had 15 tackles this season, including a season-high five stops at West Virgina.

2021

Billy Bowman (DB), Ethan Downs (DE), Ben Harris (QB), Cody Jackson (WR), Latrell McCutchin (CB), Jordan Mukes (S), Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (LB), Clayton Smith (LB), Caleb Williams (QB), Mario Williams (QB).

2020

Mikey Henderson (TE), Seth McGowan (RB), Marvin Mims (WR), Noah Nelson (OL), Andrew Raym (OL), Bryson Washington (S), Shane Whitter (LB).

2019

Trejan Bridges (WR), Jadon Haselwood (WR), Jamal Morris (S), Jonathan Perkins (LB), Austin Stogner (TE), Theo Wease (WR).

2018

Starrland Baldwin (CB), Jaquayln Crawford (WR), Miguel Edwards (CB), Patrick Fields (S), Ronnie Perkins (DT), T.J. Pledger (RB), Brendan Radley-Hiles (CB), Jalen Redmond (DE).