Eager to return, safety Billy Bowman is back in the fold with Sooners headed into final stretch in 2022

NORMAN — Brent Venables had been cautious when speaking on Billy Bowman’s recovery from a knee sprain in recent weeks.

He remained mum on a potential return date for the star safety in the lead-up to Oklahoma’s Week 9 trip to Iowa State last week. In the same press conference, Venables suggested that the Sooners might have to slow the eager sophomore down on the road back to his place in the secondary.

Yet Bowman always had his eyes locked on the return he made over the weekend for OU’s 27-13 win over the Cyclones.

“My goal was to come back after the bye week and I did that,” Bowman told reporters Monday night. “I was in the training room and attacking it and everything.”

The Sooners (5-3, 2- Big 12) have the centerpiece to their secondary back as they embark on the final four games of the 2022 season, continuing with Saturday’s visit from Baylor (2 p.m, ESPN+).

Absent for more than 11 quarters of football dating back to Oct. 1, Bowman stepped back into the rotation in a managed role at Iowa State. He took the field for 44 out of a possible 84 snaps in the Sooners’ 14-point, notching a pair tackles in his first action since Week 5 at TCU.

For Bowman, the return couldn’t have come soon enough.

“I was very eager to get back on the field,” he said. “Last year, I dealt with an injury early in the season as well. I just felt like I needed to come back. I’ve been very confident in my play this year. I was wanting to get back. Now I’m back and willing to do whatever.”

That Oct. 1 visit to the Horned Frogs was the last time OU had Bowman available before Saturday’s win in Ames. He exited in the first quarter that afternoon after suffering an apparent right knee injury on a kick return that kept Bowman out for the remainder of the Sooners’ 55-24 defeat to TCU and subsequent Big 12 matchups with Texas and Kansas ahead of OU’s Week 9 bye.

While Bowman returned at safety after four weeks on the sideline, kick return duties were left to wide receiver Jalil Farooq at Iowa State. Neither Bowman or Venables addressed the safety’s future on special teams this week..

“I didn’t think my season would be over,” Bowman said of the injury. “I thought I might have a chance to come back in the game. But once I started running on the sideline and stuff, I knew my knee was wobbly, and there was no coming back in that game.”

Venables said Saturday that Bowman’s return came after consecutive days of action in practice without swelling or setbacks and explained Tuesday that OU only knew on Thursday of last week that it would have him available at Iowa State.

In on 52.3% of the Sooners’ defensive snaps, Bowman featured more than Venables expected in Week 9. Now, with him back on the field, Venables says there’s no snap-count formula as Bowman progresses back toward a full workload.

“My question is still, ‘How do you feel? Is there pain? Is there swelling?’”,” Venables said. “I don’t want to put him in harm’s way…I think mentally is a big part of it, too. How a guy confidence-wise feels. His confidence is through the roof.”

Confidence, for Bowman, is no issue.

Venables voiced his own worries over the weekend about the protective gear Bowman sported in his return — “I don’t like seeing DBs back there with a big ole brace on,” he said. According to Bowman, the knee brace is serving him as a source of comfort and stability.

“I like it,” he said.

As for any limits on his playing time?

“I don’t have any say in that,” Bowman said. “We’ll see what happens.”