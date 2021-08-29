Dusty Dvoracek loves calling college football, but admits doing OU game is "challenging assignment"

Dvoracek’s new broadcast partner is Pasch, who has been at ESPN since 2003. Pasch will be the fourth play-by-play announcer that Dvoracek has worked with.

It’s not a seamless transition. There must be cohesion between the on-air talent and the producer to bring out the best result.

Dvoracek pointed out the professionalism of the network’s talent brings no concerns on his part.

“I like to try to think of myself as somewhat of a chameleon,” he said. “I can work with anybody and you know, figuring out exactly how they are and how we can mesh. Fortunately, I've been able to do that pretty quickly. Maybe it's also my background in radio, having worked with different radio partners, similar with chemistry. I've had an ability to quickly be able to transition to that next partner without there being any lulls or awkward moments.

“I'm fired up and excited. Dave Pasch is one of the most talented broadcasters that there is in the industry. And now I get a chance to share a booth with him. This is going to be awesome.”

Dvoracek also has a new outlet for his work. Earlier this month, he joined Danny Kanell for “Dusty and Danny in the Morning” which is broadcast during morning drive on SiriusXM Channel 84.