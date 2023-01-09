During a 15-hour span, Sooners draw major defensive line help through transfer portal

Oklahoma’s needs on the defensive line continue to be filled through the transfer portal.

The Sooners picked up a pledge from Wake Forest’s Rondell Bothroyd — and his 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons — on Sunday night and, on Monday morning, Texas State’s Davon Sears announced he was choosing Oklahoma over Tennessee and Penn State.

The news, coming over a 15-hour span, helps fill a position of need for the program. There have been four defensive linemen to announce OU as a landing spot after entering the transfer portal, including Notre Dame’s Jacob Lacey and Oklahoma State’s Trace Ford.

The Sooners lost Jalen Redmond, Jeffery Johnson and Josh Ellison among the regulars on the defensive line. Ethan Downs was the leading tackler along the front last season.

Bothroyd has been dominant on the defensive line over the past two seasons. In the past 26 games, he totaled 93 tackles with 24.5 tackles for loss including 15.5 sacks. He was a co-captain for the Demon Deacons last season.

The defensive end spent five seasons at the ACC school and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Sears, a defensive tackle from Texas State, announced with a tweet that only had one word — “Okla-home-a” — followed by heart emojis.

Sears, a 6-2, 290-pounder, is the fourth defensive lineman to announce OU as a landing spot after entering the transfer portal.

Sears played at Ellsworth Community College for one season before transferring to Texas State in 2021. A graduate of Detroit Center Line High School, he didn’t play in his first season at the Sun Belt Conference school before registering 15 tackles (including 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack) last year for the Bobcats.

During a signing day news conference, Brent Venables said he expected to sign 10 players entering the start of school, which is Jan. 17. OU’s second-year coach is one player away from hitting that target.

OU now has received commitments from nine players. Joining the defensive line group is tight end Austin Stogner (South Carolina), offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer (Miami, Ohio), linebacker Dasan McCullough (Indiana), safety Reggie Pearson (Texas Tech) and punter Luke Elzinga (Central Michigan).

The transfer portal for FBS players will close on Jan. 18.