Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire an instant leader despite newness to Oklahoma program

“Obviously I want to add more scoring,” Goldwire said. “But really, we are just trying to win games and show people my overall game and do whatever it takes to win.”

Goldwire’s forte is on defense. He smiled when telling a story about his father encouraging him to get stops while growing up. Handcuffing opponents has always been his goal.

Last season, he ranked third nationally among major conference players by averaging 2.2 steals per game. That resume also fits his new coach's style — last year at Loyola, opponents scored just 56.1 points per game against Moser’s team, which was the lowest opponent scoring average in the country.

“I take a lot of pride on the defensive end. That’s just something I’ve done my whole life,” Goldwire said. “It’s not something that a lot of people like to do. I like to be different. Playing hard defensively could help the whole team play hard defensively. It creates a spark.”

It helped him be a contributor at Duke.

“I had to do something different to get on the floor, and that was a way for me to get on the floor,” Goldwire said. “Playing defense hard, creating a spark, and then my last two years I got the opportunity to start. It was a great experience.”