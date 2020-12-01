Due to COVID-19​, Bob Stoops returns to OU practice field this week as assistant coach​

“We’ll just have to see how the week plays out and what’s available,” Riley said. “It’s certainly a darn pretty good option to have.”

Riley didn’t break down specific players and staff members impacted by positive tests or contact tracing. But he said it has impacted every part of the program, including one branch of the support staff that’s “pretty much been wiped out.”

Defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell said Stoops didn’t help out one specific position group and helped the team out as a whole. He added that Stoops didn’t try to jump in and take over, but took over a role.

“He’s a guy that’s a legend around here and has done a lot for this program,” Turner-Yell said. “This is my first time being able to play for him. Any time you have a guy like that who can come back to the program with the things that he’s done in the past, it’s a great thing. I’m looking forward to it.”

Riley said he’s often talked to Stoops, adding there’s very few weeks when they don’t have a conversation. Sometimes it is light-hearted, other times it’s asking him about any observations he may have or experience going through different situations.