Due to COVID-19​, Bob Stoops returns to OU practice field this week as assistant coach​

Bob Stoops returned to coaching on the Oklahoma practice field on Tuesday morning after COVID-19 test results and contact tracing has ransacked the program.
The return is exactly 22 years from his hiring date as OU’s head coach on Dec. 1, 1998.
Stoops, who has been listed as a special assistant to athletic director Joe Castiglione since his 2017 retirement, is eligible to help coach since he’s still works within the university.
“It’s kind of been in our hip pocket this whole time,” Lincoln Riley said during his Tuesday meeting with reporters. “If we had any staff member who fell off, we have a Hall of Famer sitting on the bench. It’s a pretty good bench when you can call that guy up.
“More than that, (it’s) just how much he cares about this program. I don’t think there’s anything he wouldn’t do. It was great to have him out there today. It was awesome. Our kids were excited to see him. All of us were excited to see him. I think he had some fun as well.”
The Sooners had to postpone last Saturday’s game at West Virginia due to COVID issues.
Oklahoma’s regular-season finale is this Saturday against Baylor. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Could Stoops be on the field as an assistant coach on that evening?
“We’ll just have to see how the week plays out and what’s available,” Riley said. “It’s certainly a darn pretty good option to have.”
Support Local Journalism
Riley didn’t break down specific players and staff members impacted by positive tests or contact tracing. But he said it has impacted every part of the program, including one branch of the support staff that’s “pretty much been wiped out.”
Defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell said Stoops didn’t help out one specific position group and helped the team out as a whole. He added that Stoops didn’t try to jump in and take over, but took over a role.
“He’s a guy that’s a legend around here and has done a lot for this program,” Turner-Yell said. “This is my first time being able to play for him. Any time you have a guy like that who can come back to the program with the things that he’s done in the past, it’s a great thing. I’m looking forward to it.”
Riley said he’s often talked to Stoops, adding there’s very few weeks when they don’t have a conversation. Sometimes it is light-hearted, other times it’s asking him about any observations he may have or experience going through different situations.
“He’s certainly one of the few people in my life that I know, regardless of what it is, that I can go to and get really thought out, honest, great advice,” Riley said. “We still talk often. This program is obviously is still very near and dear to him. He’s obviously still a part of it.
“He’s been great for me. If not for him, some of these questions and things that you go through in this deal, if not for him, I don’t know who exactly who I would go to. I just don’t really have anybody else quite like that that I have that much trust in that I know has my best interest or more importantly has this football program’s best interest.
“I probably don’t understand how fortunate I’ve been to have a guy like him in that position.”
Throwback Tulsa: Bob Stoops named OU's football coach on this day in 1998
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
David Boren
Baker Mayfield
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Bob Stoops
Journalism worth your time and money
February 2019: Bob Stoops returns to coaching
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!