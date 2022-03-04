Draft hopeful Isaiah Thomas on Brent Venables: 'That guy, he’s amazing'

Tulsa native Isaiah Thomas is proud of his hometown.

The Memorial High School graduate’s right arm displays a “918 MADE” tattoo. Thomas wants to show local youth that dreams of playing pro football can come true.

“I take pride of being where I’m from,” said Thomas, a two-time All-Big 12 selection at Oklahoma. “I know I was a kid who needed to look up to somebody and have some kind of hope. I know I’m that for kids down there in Tulsa.

“It means a lot to be an inspiration and be a motivation. I’m going to definitely make the most of this opportunity.”

Thomas will take part this week in the NFL combine. Players begin reporting on Tuesday with on-field drills beginning Thursday inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Thomas’ field work is scheduled for Saturday.

The Sooners will send 11 players to the combine. The total equals Alabama for second-most behind Georgia, which has 14 representatives.

While preparing for his big job interview — which also includes meeting with teams — he will have plenty of followers. His mother, Leslie Sones, checked on Thomas often while her son was training on the West Coast.

Thomas laughed when explaining that his mother would forget about the two-hour time difference and that her calls sometimes turn into an early morning wake-up call.

“She’s excited about this process,” Thomas said. “She tries not to put too much stress on me or wants to overwhelm me. She even told me to turn my phone off when I get to Indianapolis.

“She wants me to make the most of this and even said (on Sunday morning) during our phone call that ‘you dreamed about this day and don’t let anything get in the way. Put yourself first.’”

Thomas also will have OU fans cheering his every move.

Thomas declared for early entry into the NFL draft on Dec. 10. Opting out before the Sooners played in the Alamo Bowl wasn’t an easy decision.

Was there a chance he would have played in the bowl game if there wasn’t a Lincoln Riley-to-Brent Venables coaching transition?

“Most definitely. Several of us …” he starts before pausing and adding, “for me (it was) possibly the only reason. It just sucked to feel that way, with all that happened. It was a bunch of emotions. That was a key part.”

Thomas is excited about the future of Oklahoma football.

“Before I opted out, I actually sat in that first meeting with Venables. I sat in the front because that was my seat. I got to be upfront, close and personal with how he was, his energy and vibe,” Thomas said. “It was electric. It was passionate. I’m happy he got the keys to the steering wheel at Oklahoma.

“That guy, he’s amazing. Seeing the videos on Instagram and Twitter, it’s just how close they are. I don’t know if you realize, they do a lot of eventful stuff with one another. They are a tight-knit group.

“I still keep in touch with Jalen Redmond, who was my roommate back in Norman, and a bunch of other guys. They say Coach Venables is changing that place for the better. I’m excited for those guys.”

Thomas has spent the last two months in San Diego. What has life been like for him after leaving OU?

“Mondays and Tuesdays was a lot of speed work in the morning, just training for the 40-yard dash, the 5-10-5 (drill) and the 5 L-Drill. In the afternoons, it was the upper-body and lower-body lifts,” Thomas said.

“Wednesdays were the speed workouts and the afternoons were recovering. Thursday and Fridays, there was more field work in the morning and weight room in the afternoon. Saturday was a big lift day. Sundays was a full recovery day.”

Thomas feels good, both physically and mentally. He’s ready for the biggest week of his professional life.

If an NFL team asked what kind of player they would get in Thomas, how would he answer?

“A versatile player that’s reliable and who is always going to put his best foot forward,” Thomas said. “And last, but not least and also what I believe is the most important, is that I’ve prevailed through adversity.

“It’s never easy to start a new process of something and there’s always going to be adversity. There’s never been a time in my life where I hadn’t prevailed through that, from a kid to middle school to high school to college and, now, going into the league.

“Those key points right there are definitely the type of guy that they’re going to get.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.