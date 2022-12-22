Double flip: Five-star safety Peyton Bowen signs with Sooners one day after flipping to Oregon from Notre Dame

Peyton Bowen flipped once, then a second time. Now, at the end of a lengthy recruiting saga, the highly-rated defensive back from Denton (Texas) Guyer High School will begin his college career at Oklahoma in 2023.

The Sooners announced the stunning signing of the five-star defensive back Thursday afternoon, little more than 24 hours after Bowen flipped his year-long verbal pledge to Notre Dame and committed to Oregon when the early signing period opened Wednesday.

With Bowen’s signature, OU secures the nation's No. 2-ranked safety to a signing class that began Thursday ranked No. 8 nationally and closed it at No. 5 in 247Sports’ composite team rankings after Bowen's addition.

“Oklahoma has always felt like home to me," Bowen wrote in a statement. "Reflecting, it seems as if I was always looking for a reason to branch out and breakaway from home. But my relationships with coach Venables, coach (Todd) Bates, coach (Jay) Valai, coach (Brandon) Hall and coach (Miguel) Chavis, along with my ties to friends and family locally ultimately led me back to where I always belonged.”

Respect my Decision just want peace for me and my family Boomer Sooner ⭕️U!! pic.twitter.com/ERfET7lIyG — Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) December 22, 2022

By putting pen to paper with OU, Bowen officially closes a rollercoaster recruiting arc.

A high school teammate of five-star quarterback signee Jackson Arnold, Bowen verbally committed to Notre Dame on Jan. 1, 2022. But while the 6-foot, 185-pound took a handful of campus visits this fall including an unofficial trip to Norman on Nov. 19, rumors of a late flip persisted into the early signing period with the likes OU, Oregon and Texas A&M still in play.

Multiple reports late last week indicated that OU coach Brent Venables planned to visit Bowen on the final weekend before the early signing period opened.

On Wednesday, Bowen's long-awaited flip arrived. During a signing ceremony in his hometown of Denton, Texas, Bowen stiff-armed the Fighting Irish and picked Oregon with a Sooners hat noticeably absent from the proceedings.

“It just seemed like the right move," Bowen told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News afterward.

Peyton Bowen chooses Oregon. The five-star Denton Guyer safety flips from Notre Dame to the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/597uOxGqFn — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) December 21, 2022

Yet, despite his seemingly firm commitment Wednesday morning, Nick Harris of Rivals.com reported that Oregon had not received Bowen's letter of intent as of 4 p.m. CT Wednesday afternoon.

In his statement Thursday, Bowen thanked the coaching staffs at Notre Dame and Oregon and referred to a "whirlwind" Wednesday in which "I made some mistakes that I regret and will learn from."

“Oregon and Notre Dame faithful, I am sorry for how I handled this process," Bowen wrote. "Changing my decision on signing day, the hat pump fake, all of it could have been handled better. I can’t change what I did but this experience is something I will learn from.”

Bowen joins Arnold and Kansas City, Mo., edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore as the third five-star prospect in Venables’ 2023 signing class, handing the Sooners their first three five-star signing class since Jadon Haselwood, Spencer Rattler and Theo Wease all came to Norman in 2019.

With Bowen and Adebawore, OU also has its first signing class with multiple five-star defenders in the modern recruiting era.

Bowen’s signing tosses him in with a talented collection of defensive backs headed to Norman in 2023. That group that includes four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, four-star safeties Makari Vickers and Daeh McCullough and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M transfer Kendel Dolby, the top junior college cornerback in the nation.

Bowen's arrival now also turns attention to the 2024 recruiting cycle.

His younger brother, Eli Bowen, is a four-star cornerback in the class of 2024 with offers from OU, LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame and Texas, among others.

But Thursday was about the Bowen joining the Sooners in 2023; the one who capped one of the most epic recruiting dramas in recent college football history by giving his a signature to the Sooners.

“Oklahoma family," Bowen wrote. "I am excited to join this wonderful program and represent this university going forward.”