As Oklahoma sophomore Gentry Williams prepares for Year 2 in the back end of the Sooners’ defense, he’s found a constant voice in his ear.

It belongs to OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.

“Gentry, if you want to be great it’s your opportunity now,” Valai tells him. “Don’t wait to be great.”

Could 2023 be Williams’ time?

It’s a question worth pondering as the Sooners open fall camp this week with opportunities for the taking in the secondary.

Redshirt senior Woodi Washington returns for a fifth season seemingly locked into one of the starting cornerback roles. The spot opposite him, however, remains wide open just a month out from OU’s season opener with Arkansas State.

Enter Williams, the former Booker T. Washington standout who appeared in 12 games a year ago in a freshman season highlighted by the interception he hauled in on his collegiate debut.

Since recording his first career pick against UTEP last September, Williams has endured a lower-body injury and an offseason health scare. But now as settled in as he’s been since arriving in Norman with a chance waiting in front of him this fall, the former four-star recruit feels more ready than ever to seize his moment.

“He’s been on a mission is the best way I can describe it,” said Sooners head coach Brent Venables. “He’s locked in and focused.”

The knee injury that hampered the end of Williams’ debut season was a mere setback. The morning earlier this year, when he was rushed from an OU practice field to a nearby hospital, was far more harrowing.

On the morning of March 9, Williams collapsed during a team workout and received immediate medical attention. A statement released by OU later that day said Williams had suffered an “exertional collapse”. He was released from the hospital the same day.

The incident held the 6-foot defensive back to limited participation in spring camp but Williams says he now enters the fall without any restrictions or future medical concerns.

Primarily, Williams has set his eyes forward on his sophomore season seeking to move on from that March morning.

“The thing you remember from a day like that is just your brothers,” Williams told reporters Tuesday. “Having that moment. Being surrounded by those guys. It made me want to get back here.”

As he prepares for Year 2, Williams says he wants to make the most of what he’s learned through his first 12 months in Norman.

A year into life under Valai’s coaching, Williams has a better understanding of the Sooners' defensive scheme and the techniques it calls for. The game, he says, is beginning to slow down.

From a season spent working alongside Washington, the veteran corner, Williams has a better sense of how to prepare, as well.

“If you practice hard the game is going to be easy,” he said. “Just seeing a person like Woodi Washington -- he practices extremely hard. But he plays extremely well, as well. Just taking notes like that. I have to push myself 10 times harder in practice just to play in the game.”

And from the time Williams spent sidelined in the last year, he discovered a silver lining: extra time in the film room.

“I got to learn the mental part just as much as the physical part,” Williams said. “That’s really helped my game. Seeing things before they happen has really helped me.”

On Thursday, Williams will dive into fall camp and position battle in the secondary.

Operating with about 15 more pounds on his body than he showed up with as a freshman, he hopes to bring more physicality to his speedy cover game in 2023. That’s part of what Williams will bring to the table as he competes with the likes of junior college transfer Kendel Dolby and second-year Sooner Kani Walker for a starting role.

Stepping into perhaps the biggest season of his football career with an injury and the March health scare behind him, Williams is undaunted; focused on the things he can control and at peace with what he cannot.

“What I can control is just being the best version of myself and helping my team win Game 1 is Arkansas State and fall camp,” he said. “Everything else will play out the way it plays out. I’m grateful just to be here at Oklahoma. So everything else will work out.”

