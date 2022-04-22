Dillon Gabriel's work ethic will translate into quick success, former UCF quarterbacks coach G.J. Kinne says

NORMAN — A quarterback’s most important relationship is with his offensive coordinator.

Would Baker Mayfield been the player he became without Lincoln Riley? Maybe, maybe not. What about Josh Heupel, who was guided by Mike Leach and Mark Mangino?

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel will reunite with Jeff Lebby, combining this season with his 2019 freshman campaign at UCF. Both will make their Sooner debuts in Saturday’s 3 p.m. spring game.

Gabriel’s former co-offensive coordinator at UCF is a familiar name to local fans. G.J. Kinne, who is now head coach at the University of the Incarnate Word, is anxious to see his former player in crimson-and-cream.

“I’m just super excited for him going to a place like Oklahoma, getting to play for Coach (Brent) Venables and an offense that he’s familiar with, with Coach (Jeff) Lebby,” said Kinne, who coached Gabriel last season. “Dillon is a tremendous player. Everyone kind of knows that with what he’s done at UCF, with all the touchdowns and yards. But he’s also a tremendous person. He’s going to be the hardest-working guy they’ve got over there.

“When (giving advice of going there), I told him you are going to be the new guy. And even though you’ve put up stats and that kind of stuff, guys are going to kind of see how you react and your work ethic as soon as you get there. I just challenged him to be the hardest-working guy and develop those relationships with teammates.”

Kinne had a similar route to Tulsa. He was on the Texas Longhorns roster before transferring to Tulsa prior to the 2008 season. He become one of the Golden Hurricane’s most prolific passers.

Gabriel decided to transfer after the 2021 season at UCF of the American Athletic Conference. He threw for 8,037 yards with 70 touchdowns against only 14 interceptions. He missed the final 10 games last season with an injury.

What were the conversations with Gabriel and Kinne like during the portal movement?

“He was a genuine dude with what went on. Just the whole process. It’s a difficult process because, not necessarily you want to leave or want to go, but the transfer process is difficult. You want to make it right. You want to make it worth it,” Gabriel said. “At the same time, the biggest thing I learned from him is to just let it happen. God has a plan for it all. I truly believe I am here for a reason. You can’t write it up. I’m back with Coach Lebby, back with a bunch of dudes that are just great guys, and I know I’m where I’m supposed to be.

“Coach Kinne has been an ear for me to talk to, and also, I’ve been able to learn a lot from him with what he’s been through in college and the NFL.”

Kinne met Gabriel while in Hawaii on Todd Graham’s coaching staff. One of Kinne’s first visits was to Gabriel, then a high school player near the UH campus.

“I think we had a lot of similarities, with him coaching in Hawaii, obviously being where I was born and raised,” Gabriel said. “Then getting to UCF, able to have great conversations and respecting each other from the football side but also with life in general. He got really close with my family, too. I love Coach Kinne, and he’s a great friend.”

Kinne was impressed how Gabriel picked up Gus Malzahn’s offense in his first season at UCF. He continued on his pace until suffering a broken collarbone.

Perhaps most impressive was his 5-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Kinne was asked about that aspect of Gabriel’s prowess.

“He’s a student of the game,” Kinne said. “He knows where to go with the football. He studies defenses. Even when he wasn’t playing last year, he would come in and talk about plays and certain defenses.

“He’s a football junkie. And I think that pays off, with his preparation in the film room and dissecting defenses. He reacts very quickly on the field; his brain is a fast process.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.