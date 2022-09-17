Dillon Gabriel's TD run sparks dominating game for Sooners' rushing attack

LINCOLN, Neb. — An Oklahoma quarterback has irritated Nebraska fans in big football games.

Jamelle Holieway and Charles Thompson doomed victory hopes by guiding a potent option attack. But neither of those quarterbacks matched Dillon Gabriel’s long dash on Saturday.

The left-hander known for slinging the ball around the field raced for a career-high 61-yard touchdown run to set up an offensive explosion in the Sooners’ 49-14 road win at Nebraska.

The No. 6 Sooners (3-0) chewed through the Huskers’ defense, gaining 312 yards on the ground against a historical rival.

“(The offensive line is) the main reason we did what we did today. I’m super proud of them,” Gabriel said. “They set the tone for us, which made it really easy to open up the pass game and continue the pass game. When you go on the road, up front has to dominate, and they really did.”

Nebraska (1-3) seems like a past-his-prime boxer looking for one more magical round. This isn’t your grandpa’s Huskers. An in-season change thrust wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph to interim head coach this week.

For one offensive series, it appeared Big Red might show up. Quarterback Casey Thompson — the son of former Sooners star Charles Thompson — connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass to Trey Palmer just 3 minutes, 41 seconds into the contest to give the Huskers a 7-0 lead.

Adversity didn’t wait long in the Sooners’ first road game. How would they respond?

Gabriel jump-started the attack with a designed run play at an opportune time. Faced with third-and-7 from the OU 39, he took a quarterback draw 61 yards down the right sideline to tie the game at 7.

“It was huge. What sweet feet he had, too. Who would have thought?” OU coach Brent Venables said with a smile. “Any time the quarterback has a threat to run the football, it's hard. It puts stress on a defense, and obviously we're trying to keep (Gabriel) clean as much as we can. But he shows you what he can do.”

Added Eric Gray: “That run was huge. If we don’t have that run, who knows what happens. But since he broke that long run, that sparked our whole offense to ultimately do what we did throughout the day.”

“I asked him when he got over to the phone, 'Do you need oxygen?' He said 'I'll tell you in a sec,'” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said with a smile.

The run game was under the microscope after gaining only seven first-half rushing yards against Kent State. OU's 312 yards on Saturday were highlighted by Gray’s 113 on 11 carries (10.3 average yards per carry).

Jovantae Barnes ran for 77 yards on 13 carries, while Marcus Major had 12 runs for 35 yards.

Oklahoma had nine runs for 10-plus yards. It had four runs that covered at least 20 yards.

“Eric, obviously, had 11 carries for over 100 yards. He had some explosive runs,” Lebby said. “I thought the best thing was that he got in space and won some 1-on-1s. When you can do that, you're going to have the ability to have some real chunks. I'm proud of him for that. Marcus did a great job running tough. I was proud of Jovantae too.”