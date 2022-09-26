Dillon Gabriel's missed opportunities weighed heavy in K-State loss; what does Jeff Lebby think after viewing film?

NORMAN – Quarterbacks often get too much credit when things are going great and too much criticism when tough times occur.

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel had his best game statistically against Kansas State last weekend. He completed his most passes (26) and threw for the most yards (330) during his four-game start with the Sooners.

But it was the missed throws at crucial moments during the Sooners’ 41-34 loss to the Wildcats that stick out the most. Gabriel misfired on a possible touchdown throw as well as a fourth-down throw to Drake Stoops. He overthrew Theo Wease on a short pattern in the first quarter and missed Marvin Mims on a fourth-quarter pass.

But OU probably isn’t in the game without Gabriel, who led the team to six scoring drives. The 34 points and 550 yards of total offense seem like safe numbers for most teams.

But Gabriel took blame for the stunning home loss.

“The name of the game is you can’t get behind the chains. You got to convert on third down. You got to score when you’re in the red zone. You’ve got to be super efficient,” Gabriel said. “The margin of error is not very huge if you want to win a bunch of games.”

Brent Venables, during the postgame press conference, said the quarterback did enough for the Sooners to win the game.

“Personally I’d argue we’ve got to put up more points and put ourselves in position where we complement one another on offense and defense,” Gabriel said when told what the head coach said. “It starts with me. I touch the ball every play. I take that as a huge responsibility on my end. Just got to be better.”

On Monday, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met the media. He’d had two days to absorb the good and bad from the season’s first loss.

He was asked to grade Gabriel’s performance after being able to break it down even more.

“It's such a fine line. And that's the reality of this game. You step into that arena, you're going to want some things back,” Lebby said. “And again, I thought he played his butt off. He played incredibly tough. He led. He did a lot of things really, really well. But he's going to want some of those back. He wants a couple of those back. And just like I said right after the game, I want a couple calls back, too.”

Gabriel was asked after the game if there were any specific plays that he wanted back.

“A bunch of throws. Fourth down, being a little more accurate on that. Felt like we were really close on a third down to Marv,” Gabriel said. “A lot of third downs, really close to completing it but a little high here, outside there. Just wanted to put it where I want to put it.

“At the end of the day I didn’t, so I got to be better at that. Felt like I was in the right spot, but I got to make the play.”

Lebby pointed out it’s a team effort. OU didn’t convert on any third-down attempts of seven-plus yards, with three of the five being pushed back because of pre-snap penalties. There was a dropped pass.

Efficiency is more than the quarterback in this offense.

“We want (Gabriel) to play perfect, but that’s not a reality with everything that we ask him to do,” Lebby said. “Just continue to get better and to create a sense of urgency with everybody in that locker room and with us as a unit offensively to make sure we’re playing cleaner and cleaning up the penalty part of it. If that’s better, we’re sitting here, and I think it’s a little bit of a different story.”

Gabriel’s had plenty of success as a starting quarterback. He’s only lost back-to-back games once in his college career dating back to his time as a UCF starter from 2019-21.

“I’m going to continue to be myself. But personally I’m not a good loser at any sort. I hate losing point blank,” Gabriel said. “I’m going to be desperate. I’m going to be straining to find ways to be better on my end.

“And on the way I’m going to be pushing guys because I know they’ll do the same. Luckily we got a lot of mature guys in there that want to stick together, are sticking together and it makes my job easier. I think we all know we each got to be better individually and collectively.”