Dillon Gabriel to return to Sooners in 2023, OU quarterback announces Thursday

One year and two days after he first committed to Oklahoma, Dillon Gabriel announced his intention to return to the Sooners in 2023.

Brent Venables and OU have their starting quarterback back.

Gabriel, the former UCF transfer, is expected to lead the Sooners’ offense again next fall with his decision to return for a fifth-season in college football, which the 2022 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year announced via Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"Forever home. Let's do it again in 2023," he wrote.

Forever Home. Let’s do it again in 2023 🤙🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/zx7tBPozkE — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 5, 2023

Gabriel’s commitment to OU in 2023 comes seven days after the Sooners fell to 6-7 and closed their 2022 campaign in a 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl defeat to No. 13 Florida State. He completed 14-of-24 passes for 243 yards with two total touchdowns in the final game of his debut season at OU.

Gabriel’s public decision follows a month in which the program and fourth-year passer kept his plans for the future vague.

“I’m really not trying to make it dramatic at all,” Gabriel told reporters on Dec. 19. “Just really focused on right now and getting myself better and letting God just kind of pave the way for me. Just trust in his path for me.”

Locked into OU’s plans for 2023, Gabriel and the Sooners can now turn their attention toward building on a debut season in Norman that tested the well-seasoned quarterback.

Gabriel completed 62.6% of his passes and threw 25 touchdowns to 6 interceptions, in 2022, finishing with more passing yards per game — 263.6 — than all Big 12 quarterbacks but Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders. He added six more touchdowns on the ground with his feet and Gabriel’s 3.6 yards per carry ranked third among conference quarterbacks with 50 or more attempts.

Among Big 12 passers, only TCU’s Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan turned in a better quarterback efficiency rating than the Sooners’ signal caller.

But, in the year Gabriel got introduced to Power 5 football, there were setbacks.

In OU’s 55-24 loss to TCU on Oct. 1, Gabriel completed only seven of his first 16 passes before entering concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit that prompted the targeting ejection of TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge. The concussion led to Gabriel’s only missed start in 2022, the Sooners’ 49-0 defeat to Texas on Oct. 8.

And wherever Gabriel's second season goes in Norman, his first campaign at OU will be remembered — at least in part — for the program’s first three-game losing streak since 1998, its first losing record since the same year and only the fifth seven-loss season in school history.

“I'm proud of this team,” Gabriel said following the Cheez-It Bowl. “We were tested in many ways, but we got the right guys in this building, and we love each other and know that regardless of the result, we are together. So, that's the main thing.”

With 38 starts under his belt, Gabriel’s return will give the Sooners one of the Big 12’s most experienced starting quarterbacks in 2023 and saves OU from a dive into the transfer portal in search of a starting quarterback talent.

Former Pitt transfer Davis Beville and former Tyler Junior College transfer General Booty remain on the Sooners’ roster. Former four-star recruit Nick Evers entered the portal and committed to Wisconsin following his freshman season.

Five-star signee Jackson Arnold — whom Lebby referred to as the future “face of Oklahoma” in December — will report to campus as a mid-year enrollee later this month.

When spring camp commences, it'll be Gabriel who enters again as the presumed starter in 2023, prepared to lead the Sooners' offense in Year 2 of the Venables era.

"This island boy found a home in Oklahoma," read the graphic he posted with his announcement.

