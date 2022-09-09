Dillon Gabriel showed leadership skills at a young age. Along with humility and competitiveness, he's brought it all to Norman

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel’s childhood friends loved playing outside until the sun set into the Pacific Ocean just west of his Hawaiian neighborhood.

Gabriel often was the captain of the day’s schedule. Football, naturally, was all of the kids’ first love. But once, Gabriel made their favorite sport second.

He wanted to provide a habitat for tortoises.

“His friends wanted to play in the street. They wanted to play football. He said, ‘No, let’s do this sanctuary.’ He would get them to get rocks and dig stuff in the back,” said Dori Gabriel, his mother. “I asked what’s going on and he said, ’Mom, we’re putting this together.’ His friends would follow suit.

“I would tease his friends and say, ‘You could be playing’ and they would say, ‘Dillon wants to get this done.’ By the same token, he was always wanting to celebrate. One day he called me out there to see it and the friends were high-fiving each other. As much as they were begrudgingly going through it, they were happy to enjoy it.

“He’s always been able to sell a vision and everybody kept behind it.”

Gabriel, who faces Kent State in his second game at Oklahoma’s quarterback on Saturday, has always been a leader. Whether it was making a backyard volleyball court as a teen or gathering kids as a 3-year-old to play football during his older brother’s Pop Warner practices, that important trait has been there.

“It just comes natural to me and something that, playing the (quarterback) position, that you have to be really good at, just being the leader of the huddle,” Gabriel said. “The guys in the huddle are looking at you to be that voice of belief and confidence. It’s something that I’ve learned but something that comes natural to me.”

When Gabriel arrived on campus last January, he had to establish himself as a leader from day one. He had to take command of the OU locker room trying to find an identity under a new coaching staff and, essentially, a new roster.

The UCF transfer immediately began connecting with his new home.

“It was two things: one, proving the way I work and leading by example in the beginning just because I didn't step on the field yet and I've got to earn the trust from the guys by the way I work and how intentional I am in the way I prepare,” he said. “But two, just being myself and really diving deeper into relationships off the field, truly getting to know every single person on the offense as well as the defense and just being a teammate which I really pride myself on. Those were my two, I guess, points of attack that I really wanted to focus on coming in.”

Gabriel proved himself to the coaches right away.

“He's got a humility and competitiveness, and he shows up every single day. From a leadership standpoint, those are all great qualities to have in your locker room. We all know it doesn't always happen that way. We're proud of Dillon and the way he's led us,” OU coach Brent Venables said.

His “DimeTime Retreats” were also a hit with his new teammates.

Gabriel gathered different position groups for a time of team bonding at areas away from campus. Wide receiver Marvin Mims said the players would go to the lake, swim and eat. Eating together as a group was the only rule.

Social media chronicled many of the fellowship activities.

“I think just when I got here, my mindset was go for broke, go all in. And like I said, I made it a point to do it, and love the concept of it: two nights in a house stuck together, you know? I mean, like, guys sleeping on the ground because we had not enough beds, whatever it was, you know? It was just the idea of it, of us all being under one roof, just being all in, being with the guys,” Gabriel said during Big 12 Media Days.

“No phones,” he said. “Just enjoying each other's time whether it's playing pool, out in the back, playing corn hole, it's just a good time. And I think that's just had a big impact on us connecting.”

Eating together as a team reverts to his family upbringing.

Ohana, the Hawaiian word for family, is important.

The Gabriels are a football family. Garrett Gabriel, the patriarch, was a University of Hawaii’s quarterback from 1986-90.

Garrett and Dori’s three sons are named after football stars: Garrison (for Garrison Hearst), Dillon (for Corey Dillon) and Roman (for Roman Gabriel).

Garrison (25 years old) and Dillon (21) have a close relationship. Garrison now lives in Oklahoma to be near his brother, which delights their mom.

When Dillon was being recruited after a successful career at Mililani (Hawaii) High School, his first offer came from the Naval Academy. The summer before his junior year, he visited camps at Boise State and Nevada. After attending more camps in the Los Angeles area the next summer, his offers skyrocketed.

“Georgia came into play and then USC and a few other schools,” Dori Gabriel said. “It was kind of fast and furious because there were these schools that came in the 11th hour.”

Dillon Gabriel’s process included pros and cons from each school. What would work? What didn’t? So many schools were equal.

But who knew that a relationship created in late 2018 would benefit Oklahoma in 2022?

Gabriel made a connection with Jeff Lebby, who was at UCF, before the 2018 season.

“Once he met Lebby, I just saw the change in him,” Dori Gabriel said. “(His father) told him this is your decision. You need to trust your instincts. You’re going about this the right way. You’re asking questions, you’re doing your research.

“It’s so funny. I was stressed. I was like ‘this is crazy’ because he’s going to go so far away. I always give Lebby grief for taking his senior spring (of high school) away from him.

“But I understand that was the best thing he did — early enroll — because he was able to learn the offense a lot faster. But the connection he made with people in the end is what drove his decision.”

Gabriel moved to Orlando, Florida (4,100 miles from home) and would become a three-year starter at UCF. He was coached by Lebby his freshman year before the coach moved to Ole Miss.

He decided to transfer after a prolific career at the American Athletic Conference school.

His next move appeared to be UCLA, but while in Los Angeles and before taking a class or attending an official team meeting — either would have locked him to the Bruins — OU and a familiar voice contacted him.

Lebby was looking for a quarterback immediately after Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal.

The connection created years earlier rolled to Norman.

“It was hours away from (being locked to UCLA),” Dori Gabriel said. “I think for me, that’s what was the most stressful part. And now, eight months later, it made perfect since.

“It was divine intervention. I have a good friend who tells me when you have that gut feeling that something’s not sitting right, that’s God’s megaphone telling you that this is not where you’re supposed to be. You’re going away, you’re not supposed to go. This is the way.

“When Lebby, OU and Venables came forward, it made perfect sense.”

Venables recalled the day when Oklahoma got perhaps the most important addition to his first team.

“We're thankful that he believed in us. He was very literally minutes away from having to make a decision without visiting,” Venables said. “We had a Zoom call. It was a very pressure-filled Zoom call. He had to make the call, and I'm just thankful that he did.”

Gabriel’s leadership qualities have made the football coaching staff’s job easier. Many things have been player-driven thanks to players like Gabriel.

The quarterback doesn’t have to look far to see where his instincts come from.

Gabriel’s family has been the backbone his entire life. He’s using their role as guidance.

“I just have a strong support system. It’s definitely important and definitely why I am the way that I am,” Gabriel said. “I’m just grateful for that and know that they are here supporting me for who I am.

“Of course, they love the game I play. But they love me deep down for just being myself.”