Dillon Gabriel returns to field to lead resurgent offense in Sooners' 52-42 win over Kansas

NORMAN — Oklahoma ended its longest losing streak in 24 football seasons on Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners snapped their three-game skid with a 52-42 home win over No. 19 Kansas.

Dillon Gabriel returned as the Sooners’ starter after being knocked out with a concussion against TCU on Oct. 1. The quarterback powered Oklahoma to 701 yards of total offense. It’s the first time that OU has hit 700 yards of total offense since finishing with 733 yards against South Dakota in the 2019 season.

Gabriel threw for 403 yards, a personal best in his short OU career.

Eric Gray rushed for an OU-best 176 yards with two touchdowns. Jovantae Barnes finished with 69 yards and also had a pair of scorers.

Marvin Mims (106 yards) and Brayden Willis (102) exceeded 100 yards receiving.

A deeper look at the Sooners’ win:

Player of the game

Dillon Gabriel’s return seemed to bring instant confidence to an OU offense that looked lost in last week’s shutout against Texas.

Gabriel connected on seven of his first nine pass attempts to help the Sooners score first in the game. That hasn’t happened since the season-opening win against UTEP. OU had failed to get on the scoreboard first in five previous games.

Gabriel finished 29-of-42 passing for 403 yards in his first appearance since suffering a concussion in the Oct. 1 game at TCU. He had 304 passing yards at halftime, which made him the first OU quarterback to hit the 300-mark by intermission since Jalen Hurts (2019).

When Gabriel was absent from the field, OU’s passing game struggled. The combined throwers were 16-of-33 for 89 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in six-plus quarters.

— Eric Bailey

Play of the Game

Play of the game? C.J. Coldon’s acrobatic second-quarter interception may have been OU’s defensive play of the season to this point.

With eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean looked left and fired in the direction of a seemingly open Tanaka Scott. Before the pass could reach the redshirt freshman receiver, Coldon launched himself into the air, corralled the ball with one hand and then secured his high-flying pick after a couple of bobbles while lying on his back.

One of the best INTs you’ll see all year from Oklahoma DB C.J. Coldon. pic.twitter.com/2rj91DxcjA — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 15, 2022

Coldon’s snag prompted defensive end Jonah Laulu to throw both of his hands up above his head and sent linebacker David Ugwoegbu pressing past the Jayhawks sideline. Coldon responded with a fitting celebration, streaking across midfield with the ball raised in the same right hand he used to make the gravity-defying interception.

The interception marked Coldon’s second in as many games. It also represented OU’s first first-half takeaway of 2022. One year and a week after D.J. Graham hauled in his impressive interception against Texas at the Cotton Bowl, Coldon produced one to rival it Saturday.

— Eli Lederman

Stat of the game

Many Oklahoma — and Kansas — fans were scratching their heads over the past week after the Sooners were labeled seven-point favorites by oddsmakers.

Had those who make those lines seen the Sooners play in the past two weeks? OU hadn’t lost consecutive games by 30-plus points in its history, while No. 19 Kansas entered with a 5-1 record.

Oklahoma was able to win its 18th straight game against the Jayhawks, which is the Sooners’ longest active winning streak against an opponent. Since 1965, OU is 45-6 against Kansas.

— Eric Bailey

Bounce-back performer

Sooners safety Key Lawrence was OU’s lowest-graded defender in the Sooners’ 49-0 defeat to Texas, per Pro Football Focus. On Saturday, the junior defender got back on track.

Lawrence finished the day with six total tackles (five solo), two pass break ups and had a hand in a tackle for loss. Among those tackles was a third-down stop to stymie a Kansas drive early in the second half. Lawrence also had a surefire interception slip through his hands before halftime.

While the Sooners snapped their losing skid, Saturday wasn’t exactly a rebound day for the defense. But after a down week at the Cotton Bowl, Lawrence returned to form in Week 7.

— Eli Lederman

Sluggish defensive start

Getting off the field on third down kept the Sooners from taking advantage of early touchdown drives.

Oklahoma had plenty of momentum by grabbing a 7-0 lead after its opening possession.

It came close to forcing a three-and-out on KU’s first drive, but Jalen Redmond’s offsides penalty moved a third-and-six to third-and-1.

The Jayhawks — who rank fourth nationally in third-down conversions — pounced on their opportunity. KU picked up the first down and would drive downfield to tie the game at 7.

There had been little margin for error for the Sooners during the three-game losing streak with flags extending drives.

After nabbing a 14-7 lead, OU’s defense would make Kansas face a third-and-13 snap. KU quarterback Jason Bean connected on a 26-yard pass to Mason Fairchild. KU would score four plays later to tie the game at 14.

— Eric Bailey