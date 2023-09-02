Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — The two Oklahoma quarterbacks swapped positions at the interview position just like they did on the football field during Saturday’s 73-0 blowout win over Arkansas State.

First up was Dillon Gabriel, who fielded questions like a pro while wearing a Hawaiian lei around his neck. Yes, he said, it was good to play football again after last year’s disappointing season. Of course setting the tone was important in the season-opening contest of his fifth and final season.

Moments later, reporters swarmed backup quarterback Jackson Arnold. The freshman celebrated his 19th birthday with a perfect day throwing the football — going 11-for-11 passing in his collegiate debut — before being asked everything about playing in front of 80,000 fans (“awesome”) to why he was wearing a 2007 Big 12 title T-shirt (“I just think it’s a really cool shirt”).

There was so much for Sooner Nation to like about the 2023 opener, but the quarterbacks were the biggest highlight. The two stars combined to throw 30-of-33 passes to set a school record for completion percentage (90.9%) while throwing for 422 yards. Gabriel was 19-for-22 (308 yards) while Arnold completed all 11 of his throws for 114 yards.

The quarterbacks were the anchors for an offense that finished with 642 total yards.

“The first one’s special,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said of the offensive coordinator. “You know, it was special for me and Dillon talking about it last night and this morning, you know, the first last one, you know? And so understanding that with both those guys, just love the heck out of them, feel incredibly lucky to be able to coach them every single day. So it was great just for those guys to have the success they had today.”

Gabriel only played the first half after leading the Sooners to a 45-0 halftime lead. On the game’s fourth play, he connected with Andrel Anthony for a 45-yard pass to set up a 10-yard touchdown throw to Drake Stoops on the next play to put the Sooners on the scoreboard just 79 seconds into the contest.

“Just in general, it’s something we had been working on,” Gabriel said. “Great to have a chunk play to lead us to our first touchdown.”

Gabriel finished with eight chunk pass plays of 15-plus yards against the Red Wolves, including a game-high 52-yard strike to Nic Anderson.

With the game securely in hand, the offense was turned over to Arnold at intermission on a steamy afternoon.

The youngster received a tremendous roar from fans who stayed in their seats after halftime and the quarterback answered with precision passing to lead his first scoring drive capped by Tawee Walker’s 1-yard run.

Were there any butterflies in his stomach?

“Honestly, it was kind of weird. Normally, like in high school, I get really nervous before games. Today, once I started throwing in pregame, I felt fine. Nerves settled down. By the time I got in the game, I really didn’t have any nerves. I felt really calm,” Arnold said, before adding, “The score was 45-0 going in at half. Like Dillon went out and did his job. I knew there was no pressure on me. Of course, I want to play good. But I didn’t feel like there was any pressure on me to perform. Just wanted to go out there and show what I can do.”

Arnold led four touchdown drives during his playing time, including a 21-yard pass to Jayden Gibson and his own seven-yard rush in the third quarter.

Typically there’s a concerted effort to protect quarterbacks, but Lebby wanted Arnold to take some hits to initiate him into college football.

“I wanted to get him dirtied up a little bit, get him playing football,” the OU offensive coordinator said. “You know, I didn't want him coming into the locker room with a perfectly clean outfit on. You know, he needed to go play ball, and that was our goal for us, and it happened.”

Lebby said there’s no surprises with how Arnold played.

“I’ve been around him now, and guy's a pretty, he's a pretty calm dude. And so again, he's got a lot to clean up, but proud of him just being able to handle the moment and go play clean and be really efficient,” Lebby said.