Every touchdown in the 73-0 win against Arkansas State
NORMAN — The two Oklahoma quarterbacks swapped positions at the interview position just like they did on the football field during Saturday’s 73-0 blowout win over Arkansas State.
First up was Dillon Gabriel, who fielded questions like a pro while wearing a Hawaiian lei around his neck. Yes, he said, it was good to play football again after last year’s disappointing season. Of course setting the tone was important in the season-opening contest of his fifth and final season.
Gentry Williams takes questions after shutout victory against Arkansas State in season opener
Moments later, reporters swarmed backup quarterback Jackson Arnold. The freshman celebrated his 19th birthday with a perfect day throwing the football — going 11-for-11 passing in his collegiate debut — before being asked everything about playing in front of 80,000 fans (“awesome”) to why he was wearing a 2007 Big 12 title T-shirt (“I just think it’s a really cool shirt”).
There was so much for Sooner Nation to like about the 2023 opener, but the quarterbacks were the biggest highlight. The two stars combined to throw 30-of-33 passes to set a school record for completion percentage (90.9%) while throwing for 422 yards. Gabriel was 19-for-22 (308 yards) while Arnold completed all 11 of his throws for 114 yards.
Nate Feken, Mason Young and Eric Bailey talk about the biggest highlights from the game.
The quarterbacks were the anchors for an offense that finished with 642 total yards.
“The first one’s special,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said of the offensive coordinator. “You know, it was special for me and Dillon talking about it last night and this morning, you know, the first last one, you know? And so understanding that with both those guys, just love the heck out of them, feel incredibly lucky to be able to coach them every single day. So it was great just for those guys to have the success they had today.”
Gabriel only played the first half after leading the Sooners to a 45-0 halftime lead. On the game’s fourth play, he connected with Andrel Anthony for a 45-yard pass to set up a 10-yard touchdown throw to Drake Stoops on the next play to put the Sooners on the scoreboard just 79 seconds into the contest.
“Just in general, it’s something we had been working on,” Gabriel said. “Great to have a chunk play to lead us to our first touchdown.”
Gabriel finished with eight chunk pass plays of 15-plus yards against the Red Wolves, including a game-high 52-yard strike to Nic Anderson.
With the game securely in hand, the offense was turned over to Arnold at intermission on a steamy afternoon.
The youngster received a tremendous roar from fans who stayed in their seats after halftime and the quarterback answered with precision passing to lead his first scoring drive capped by Tawee Walker’s 1-yard run.
Were there any butterflies in his stomach?
OU head coach talks about support for his wife and family
“Honestly, it was kind of weird. Normally, like in high school, I get really nervous before games. Today, once I started throwing in pregame, I felt fine. Nerves settled down. By the time I got in the game, I really didn’t have any nerves. I felt really calm,” Arnold said, before adding, “The score was 45-0 going in at half. Like Dillon went out and did his job. I knew there was no pressure on me. Of course, I want to play good. But I didn’t feel like there was any pressure on me to perform. Just wanted to go out there and show what I can do.”
Arnold led four touchdown drives during his playing time, including a 21-yard pass to Jayden Gibson and his own seven-yard rush in the third quarter.
Typically there’s a concerted effort to protect quarterbacks, but Lebby wanted Arnold to take some hits to initiate him into college football.
“I wanted to get him dirtied up a little bit, get him playing football,” the OU offensive coordinator said. “You know, I didn’t want him coming into the locker room with a perfectly clean outfit on. You know, he needed to go play ball, and that was our goal for us, and it happened.”
Lebby said there’s no surprises with how Arnold played.
“I’ve been around him now, and guy’s a pretty, he’s a pretty calm dude. And so again, he’s got a lot to clean up, but proud of him just being able to handle the moment and go play clean and be really efficient,” Lebby said.
Photos: OU shuts out Arkansas State 73-0 in season opener
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
The Oklahoma Sooners run onto the field before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) is wrapped up by Arkansas State Red Wolves linebacker Javante Mackey (24) as he pushes into the end zone to score a touchdown during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables looks over his players as they stretch in the end zone before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Gibson (1) pumps his fist during warm ups before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs drills during warmups before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) runs a drill during warm ups before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Davis Beville (11) runs a drill during warm ups before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback General Booty (14) runs a drill during warm ups before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners lock arms and walk into the end zone before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
The Sooner Schooner passes by fans during the Walk of Champions before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, outside the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
A member of the Ruf/Neks leads chants during the Walk of Champions before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, outside the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
A member of the Oklahoma color guard cheers before players take the field to start the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel kisses his girlfriend Zoe Uyeda while walking down the street in the Walk of Champions before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, outside the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel walks away from his family during the Walk of Champions before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, outside the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel walks down the street in the Walk of Champions before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, outside the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
An Oklahoma University police offices waves to fans during the Walk of Champions before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, outside the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
The Sooner Schooner passes by fans during the Walk of Champions before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, outside the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Andrel Anthony (5) is tackled by Arkansas State Red Wolves corner back Justin Hodges (0) during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) pulls back to throw a pass during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU FOOTBALL
With his 82-yard punt return for a touchdown, Gavin Freeman electrified OU’s Memorial Stadium sellout crowd on Saturday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) looks toward his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Austin Stogner (81) during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) carries the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) slides into cheerleaders on the sideline after being pushed out of bounds by Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Trevian Thomas (9) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family—OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Austin Stogner (81) during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family—OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) carries the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown while being tackled by Arkansas State Red Wolves linebacker Charles Willekes (36) during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) carries the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown while being tackled by Arkansas State Red Wolves linebacker Charles Willekes (36) during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables sings the school’s alma mater after the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma beat Arkansas State with a score of 73-0.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU FOOTBALL
Brent Venables' second season as the OU head coach began with Saturday's 73-0 rout of Arkansas State.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) carries the ball down the field during the fourth quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners running back Kalib Hicks (0) after he scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Kalib Hicks (0) is lifted into the air by Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Troy Everett (52) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Kalib Hicks (0) is tackled in the end zone by Arkansas State Red Wolves linebacker Charles Willekes (36) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) tries to push into the end zone during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Gibson (1) is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Troy Everett (52) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) runs from a tackle attempt by Arkansas State Red Wolves defensive lineman Micah Bland (55) during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) jumps over players at the line of scrimmage on a carry towards the end zone during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) scores a touchdown after breaking out of Arkansas State Red Wolves linebacker Javante Mackey’s (24) grip during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) celebrates board the spectators in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Troy Everett (52) during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Kenneth Wermy (61) walks off the field with his team after the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma beat Arkansas State with a score of 73-0.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Cheerleaders walk past the corner of Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue for the Walk of Champions before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, outside the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma football players walk past the corner of Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue for the Walk of Champions before the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, outside the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) tries to block a pass by Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (80) tries to block a pass by Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Arkansas State Red Wolves linebacker Sam Graham (22) misses a tackle on Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) misses
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) misses a pass in the end zone while being covered by Arkansas State Red Wolves cornerback Samy Johnson (1) during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Trevian Thomas (9) wraps up Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) after a catch during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family—OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) takes a snap during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) carries the ball toward the end zone during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) tries to push through a tackle by Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Trevian Thomas (9) and Arkansas State Red Wolves linebacker Melique Straker (21) during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams (9) celebrates with his teammates after making a tackle for a loss during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) runs a catch into the end zone with linebacker Samuel Omosigho (24) during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) is tackled by Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Eddie Smith (8) and defensive tackle Nate Martey (45) during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) carries the ball behind the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
The Sooner Schooner runs onto the field after a touchdown during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) carries the ball past the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) carries the ball past Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Dontay Joyner (6) and defensive end Keyron Crawford (25) near the end zone during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) is tackled by Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Eddie Smith (8) and defensive end Keyron Crawford (25) during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) is tackled by Arkansas State Red Wolves defensive lineman Tim Hardiman (90) during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
An Oklahoma Sooners band member waves a yellow towel after a referee throws a flag on a play during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU FOOTBALL
With nine catches against Arkansas State, Jaquaize Pettaway was the most frequently targeted OU receiver on Saturday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OU FOOTBALL
During a 73-point afternoon in Norman, the Sooner Schooner got a lot of mileage.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones looks toward the scoreboard during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway (17) dodges a tackle by Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Dontay Joyner (6) during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway (17) is tackled by Arkansas State Red Wolves cornerback James Reed III (14) during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Davis Beville (11) is helped off the field after being injured on a play during the fourth quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback General Booty (14) speaks with fans after the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma beat Arkansas State with a score of 73-0.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables yells out to his players on the field during the fourth quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Shane Whitter (13) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie Pearson (21) chase down Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Jaxon Dailey (15) during the fourth quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback General Booty (14) prepares to take a snap near the end zone during the fourth quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Referees break up a scuffle in the end zone between Oklahoma and Arkansa State players during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma’s mascot Boomer holds up Sooner during the Lion King cam in the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
The Oklahoma Sooners football team and cheer squad celebrate on the field after the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma beat Arkansas State with a score of 73-0.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) and Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Websley Etienne (12) pose for a photo on the field after the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma beat Arkansas State with a score of 73-0.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Kani Walker (26) reaches out to shake hands with Arkansas State Red Wolves players after the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma beat Arkansas State with a score of 73-0.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
The Oklahoma band plays at the entrance to Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium for the Walk of Champions before the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) prepares to throw the ball as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) and linebacker Lewis Carter (20) close in on his position during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) runs the ball down the field as Arkansas State Red Wolves cornerback Samy Johnson (1) and linebacker Sam Graham (22) prepare to make a tackle during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) shows the ball in celebration after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Major (24) during the first quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) carries the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners cheerleaders stand in pyramids during a break in play for the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) slips out of bounds past the goal line during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Members of the Ruf/Neks dance during a break in play for the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) gets a pass off over Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Reggie Grimes II (14) during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) jumps to make a catch during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) dodges a tackle by Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Dontay Joyner (6) during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Blake Smith (16) runs the ball down the sideline during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma defensive back Kani Walker (26) celebrates with defensive back Reggie Pearson (21) after forcing and recovering a fumble for the Sooners’ first takeaway of the season in their 73-0 win over Arkansas State on Saturday in Norman.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Daylan Smothers (7) carries the ball across the line of scrimmage and is tackled by several Arkansas State players during the third quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners running back Kalib Hicks (0) knocks the helmet off of Arkansas State Red Wolves cornerback James Reed III (14) with a stiff arm during the fourth quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Eli Merck (89) collides with Arkansas State Red Wolves linebacker Sam Graham (22) while trying to make a catch during the fourth quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
OU plays Arkansas State in season opener
Members of the Ruf/Neks fire their shotguns after a touchdown during the second quarter of the University of Oklahoma’s season opening game against Arkansas State on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Family - OU Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
