Different shades of red: Sooners LB Danny Stutsman carries Florida State ties into Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Seminoles

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s the Danny Stutsman Oklahoma fans know well; the tackle-hungry linebacker who on Thursday evening will face No. 13 Florida State at Camping World Stadium roughly 16.9 miles from Foundation Academy, the private prep school where the Sooners defender starred before embarking on his college career in Norman.

But how about Danny Stutsman the middle schooler? The one who stood on the sidelines of Florida State’s Doak S. Campbell Stadium in 2014 wearing a Seminoles t-shirt and an FSU hat and went by the nickname “Danny Football?"

“I looked a lot different back then,” the 6-foot-4, 240-pound sophomore told the Tulsa World this week. “I was down on the field for that. I remember seeing Jameis Winston. It was a pretty surreal experience. Looking back, it was just really kind of awesome.”

After leading the Big 12 with 119 total tackles during the regular season, Stutsman will close his second year at OU close to home in the Cheez-It Bowl against Mike Norvell’s Florida State (9-3).

The Sooners’ most-utilized defender was born and raised in nearby Windermere, Fla. OU’s practice site this week — the football field at William R. Boone High School — is a 15-minute drive from the family home. Camping World Stadium, where the 6-6 Sooners meet the Seminoles at 4:30 p.m. CT, is about as close.

Stutsman reported that he’s been asking around about extra tickets for friends and family this week. Before Thursday’s game, his parents will host a tailgate in a warehouse several blocks from Camping World Stadium for the hoard of friends, family and former coaches and teammates expected to come watch Stutsman play in his own backyard.

“I got probably about 100-something people coming,” Steve Stutsman, Danny’s father, said. “FSU and OU people. I gotta cook some burgers.”

But there’s more to OU’s 24th-consecutive bowl game appearance for Stutsman than local ties.

The second-year linebacker also has a link to the Sooners’ bowl opponent through his older sister Sabrina, a softball player who won a national title with the Seminoles. It was on her official visit to Florida State where a young Stutsman wore his FSU gear and took in the Seminoles’ 24-19 win over Florida on Nov. 29, 2014.

“There were some other girls there but I remember being on the field with him,” Sabrina said. “He was looking up to me. He was right by my side the whole time.”

Florida has been home to the Stusmans for more than three decades.

Danny’s father was a football player at Baylor. His mother, Susy, played basketball for the Bears. After college, they moved to Florida where Susy had attended high school at Saint John Paul Academy in Boca Raton, Fla.

In Florida, the Stutsmans had a son who’d go on to play football some 1,300 miles away at OU. But before him, there was the daughter six years older than her younger brother who went Division-I first.

Growing up, as Sabrina found her footing on the travel softball scene, Danny got dragged along to every practice, game and weekend tournament.

“He would be playing with the boys in the dirt, throwing the football, Sabrina recalled. “He got lost a few times. But he was always there.”

“There weren’t many games I missed,” Stutsman said. “I’d tear it up on those fields, man. I ran all over the place. Getting pretty dirty at the park. Always just finding stuff to do to entertain myself.”

All those years of softball travels would eventually land the football-crazed Stutsman on the sidelines at Florida State on his sisters official visit to Tallahassee as Division-I programs began to take interest in her talent.

“That was pretty cool for him to experience that,” Steve said.

After setting the West Orange High School home run record, Sabrina settled on the Seminoles and the school situated four hours northwest of home. At Florida State in 2018, she claimed a national title with the Seminoles and her college career also featured time with the national team of her mother’s native Puerto Rico.

All the while, Sabrina's younger brother watched on, took notes and charted his own path into elite college athletics.

“She’s been such an inspiration for me with what she’s done,” Stutsman said of his older sister. Seeing her grow up from travel softball to high school to the college level, even playing for the Puerto Rico national team — she’s been such a great role model to me.”

Now, it's Sabrina who's playing the role of proud onlooker as her little brother has taken on a central role at the heart of the Sooners' defense.

Sabrina spent her college years at Florid State. But on Thursday, she says, there will be no split loyalties ... mostly.

“A little piece of me obviously leans toward my alma mater," Sabrina said. "But I gotta stick with the family. I know a little bit of me might cheer slightly under my breath. But it’s family first."