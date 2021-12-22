Did Kennedy Brooks consider opting out of Alamo Bowl? 'If you're going to start something, finish it'

“I understand, maybe, if you’re not in a top-tier bowl game, and you’re a top-5, 10, 15 pick. I can somewhat see that,” Stoops said. “Lot of these guys aren’t. The bottom line is, you can improve your draft stock. This is going to be the deepest draft there’s ever been, because of COVID and all. So that being said, you got any opportunity to improve and show on tape the quality of play and quality of player you are, I think it helps you.

"It also tells something to the people drafting, how much you value playing and winning, and when you don’t, if you think it doesn’t matter to them, it does.”

There is a need for leadership on the defensive side of the ball.

Reggie Grimes has spent the days conveying to his teammates that this is the most important game that the team will play and, it just so happens, that it’s the Alamo Bowl.

As for him taking charge?

“I can be the IT (Thomas). I can be how Perk (Ronnie Perkins) was. I can be the leader now, or be more of a leader now because I always had a voice. It's really important. It's really special. I think it's a really unique opportunity,” Grimes said.