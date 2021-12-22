Did Kennedy Brooks consider opting out of Alamo Bowl? 'If you're going to start something, finish it'

Kennedy Brooks hasn’t made a decision about his 2022 football season.
The Oklahoma running back has an opportunity to start his NFL career or return for his senior campaign under first-year coach Brent Venables.
During an era when college football players are opting out to jump-start their pro careers, Brooks is staying with his OU teammates to play Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.
Did he consider sitting out Wednesday’s contest?
"I was raised to just think that if you're going to start something, finish it. I never thought about it,” Brooks said. “Having another chance to play this game is a blessing. Me opting out (for the entire season) last year, I missed it. So I ain't trying to opt out and miss more games. I love this opportunity to play against Oregon. I think it'll be fun."
Brooks admits he’ll address his future after the bowl game, but “my focus is just to try to beat Oregon and play this game.”
Oklahoma will be without four key defensive players in the contest — Brian Asamoah, Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey.
OU interim coach Bob Stoops is a proponent of finishing your football season. He thinks the ability to put more good film together in the postseason could help many college football players’ draft stock.
“I understand, maybe, if you’re not in a top-tier bowl game, and you’re a top-5, 10, 15 pick. I can somewhat see that,” Stoops said. “Lot of these guys aren’t. The bottom line is, you can improve your draft stock. This is going to be the deepest draft there’s ever been, because of COVID and all. So that being said, you got any opportunity to improve and show on tape the quality of play and quality of player you are, I think it helps you.
"It also tells something to the people drafting, how much you value playing and winning, and when you don’t, if you think it doesn’t matter to them, it does.”
There is a need for leadership on the defensive side of the ball.
Reggie Grimes has spent the days conveying to his teammates that this is the most important game that the team will play and, it just so happens, that it’s the Alamo Bowl.
As for him taking charge?
“I can be the IT (Thomas). I can be how Perk (Ronnie Perkins) was. I can be the leader now, or be more of a leader now because I always had a voice. It's really important. It's really special. I think it's a really unique opportunity,” Grimes said.
Grimes said he learned lessons from Thomas, a Memorial High School graduate who grew into a team leader after a slow start to his career.
“What I learned from him mostly was how he handled adversity. If you look at his career here, the only thing that was guaranteed in life through his career was adversity, so I think how he handled adversity, how he carried himself through even with this season, how this season was a slow start,” Grimes said. “Had a really slow start for a lot of the guys on our defense, so how he handled himself, how he carried himself, how he showed his maturity, how he showed his leadership and the kind of guy he is. He's a great guy to be around. He's a role model.”
DaShaun White is a senior but has a season of eligibility remaining. Entering bowl week, he hasn’t decided what his decision will be.
He’s been impressed with Venables and the opportunities — returning to school or trying out the NFL — in front of him.
“With the coaching staff coming in here right now, you definitely want to make sure that you weigh out your options thoroughly,” White said. “C’mon, Coach Venables, he’s a mad defensive coach. Obviously something where I’ll sit back and (consider) my options on both sides and talk to my family and be able to get somewhere where I’m 100% comfortable and behind the decision that I choose.”
Does Grimes expect to get more snaps with four top defensive players absent against the Ducks?
“Whatever role that is, I feel like I’m more than prepared, especially with how this last year has gone. Whatever happens, happens,” he said. "If I get four snaps, those are going to be the best four snaps that I play. If I get 40 snaps, those will be the best 40 snaps that I play.
“Regardless of what happens, regardless of my playing time in regards to the guys we have in the room, then I’m more than prepared and more than happy to accept that role.”