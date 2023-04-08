Oklahoma’s 2023 dominance continued with an impressive three-game sweep over Texas Tech this weekend.

The Sooners didn’t allow a run to the Red Raiders and punctuated the Big 12 series with a 7-0 triumph on Saturday afternoon.

Top-ranked OU (36-1) has won 28 consecutive games. During that stretch, there’s only been three one-run victories (Texas, Northwestern and Florida State).

Oklahoma’s lone loss was a 4-3 setback at Baylor on Feb. 19, which came in the season’s ninth game. Last year, the team set an NCAA record by winning its first 38 games. In 2021, OU won its first 33 games before drawing a defeat.

How much did this year’s early loss help the Sooners? Last year, did Patty Gasso feel her team shouldered pressure to remain unbeaten? In the 39th game, OU fell 4-3 to Texas.

“Yes, I did. A lot of people were talking about it. The Texas game – the celebration that we saw bothered them more than anything. At the same time, as we’re driving home on the bus, I think everyone is recognizing it’s a sign of respect. We beat them two-out-of-three. We won the series, but just beating us one time is a big deal. It changed their year, I felt,” Gasso said.

“I think we’re a mature enough team that we understand if that happens. We’re not afraid to lose because we know if that happens, we’ll bounce back. But we’re smart enough to know what it will look like if we’re not playing the right way, if we’re not in tune. They’re smart in that way.”

Gasso understands, after three decades of coaching, that losses will happen. OU’s goal isn’t to go undefeated.

“That’s almost unheard of in this day and age,” Gasso said. “It’s not our goal. Our goal is if we are going to lose a game is to learn from it. We did. We showed that. Now I know they don’t want to feel that way again.

“That’s part of the motivation; not feeling that again. There is just a big pride in this team. They’re very athletic. They know they’re good. I think they love to win,” she said. “When we practice, we play to win. When we practice, we set up situations where someone is winning and losing. It’s constant. They’re always hungry for the win. They don’t like the idea of someone coming in and being better than them. It’s very prideful.”

OU’s pitchers didn’t allow a run against the Red Raiders this weekend, with Nicole May (11-0) striking out eight to pick up Saturday’s win. Haley Lee hit two home runs to power the offense. She joined Jayda Coleman with 11 homers this season to lead the team.

Dating back to 2021, Oklahoma has shut out Tech in nine consecutive regular season conference games and outscored the Red Raiders by a combined score of 99-0.

The Sooners will be tested with Tuesday’s road trip to No. 12 LSU. First pitch is 7 p.m. and the contest will be broadcast on ESPN2.