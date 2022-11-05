Dependable Eric Gray delivers again on the ground and in the air in OU's Week 10 defeat.

NORMAN — On another day to forget in Oklahoma’s 2022 football season, Eric Gray delivered another performance to solidify his case among the most consistently performing Sooners of Brent Venables’ debut campaign.

The senior rusher was once again the catalyst to the Sooners run game in OU’s 38-35 loss to Baylor, carrying 23 times for 106 yards and a pair of scores that improved his career-best count to eight touchdowns on the season. Despite another productive Saturday on the ground, Gray lost his place as the Big 12’s yards per carry leader in Week 10, falling behind TCU’s Kendre Miller after his 21-carry, 158-yard showing against Texas Tech.

But the run game was only half of Gray’s story in OU’s fourth defeat of the season. He also closed the day as OU’s leading pass catcher, matching a career-high with eight receptions out of the backfield and career-best 58 yards receiving with a long of 17 yards.

Increasingly, the Sooners’ possess no more versatile weapon than Gray as they now embark on the final three games of 2022, continuing next weekend at West Virginia. Following the defeat, Gray drew praise from his head coach.

“Eric did today what he’s done all year, whatever we’ve asked him to do,” Venables said. “He’s as consistent of a player as we’ve had. He’s a man with toughness, he’s always straining and he’s a very, very dependable player. It means a lot to him and he makes those plays when he gets his opportunities.”

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby explained afterward that Gray’s usage in the passing game was down to matchups the Sooners had identified in the Baylor defense. For Gray, it was an altered responsibility he felt displayed the full scope of his game.

“Showing more of what I could do,” he said. “If it's not there rushing, maybe I can get out and catch some passes. Loosen up the defense. It’s definitely helpful.”

While Gray caught more passes Saturday than in any game since transferring to OU ahead of the 2021 season, running performances like the one he unleashed on Baylor’s best-in-the-Big 12 rush defense have become the norm.

Week 10 delivered Gray’s sixth 100-yard rushing effort of the season, more than he’s notched in three previous seasons of college football combined. Stacking successes week over week, the Sooners’ lead back says he’s finding momentum.

“You build confidence,” Gray explained. “You just know that no matter what defense you play, it's the same thing every week. You’re continuing to focus on your keys, focus on the O-line and how they're blocking. Once you learn that, it's just about you making the plays.”

The biggest difference from a year ago, fueling the most productive season of Gray’s college career?

“Learning the offense more,” he said. “Learning what I do well. Playing to my strengths. And I’ve just really been focusing on me.”