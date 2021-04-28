 Skip to main content
DeMarco Murray thinks Rhamondre Stevenson's NFL choice was based on 'strike while the iron's hot'
OU football

DeMarco Murray thinks Rhamondre Stevenson's NFL choice was based on 'strike while the iron's hot'

  • Updated
Stevenson prepared for NFL draft

Former Oklahoma standout Rhamondre Stevenson is projected by NFL.com to be a fourth-round selection in the NFL draft.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

In their weekly video, World columnists discuss spring game standouts and whose names will be called this week in the NFL Draft.

Rhamondre Stevenson wants to follow in the footsteps of Samaje Perine, Joe Mixon and Rodney Anderson.

The three Oklahoma running backs — who all played under Lincoln Riley — were NFL draft picks after opting out of college eligibility.

Stevenson didn’t get a lot of wear-and-tear during his college career. He didn’t get much work at OU, in part because of a six-game NCAA suspension that will have to be weighed by potential employers. But he also has plenty of “tread on my tires” in terms of carries and absorbed hits.

“I didn’t have many carries, enough to show what I can do and enough that people can like me. I think I have a lot of tread on my tires still. I’m not a worn-down back. I didn’t have 500 carries in college. I think that also plays to my advantage,” Stevenson said following his pro day.

The NFL draft begins with the first-round selections on Thursday, the second- and third-round selections on Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Oklahoma is expected to have at least four strong candidates who could be selected. Some early names to watch include center Creed Humphrey (second-round projection) and edge rusher Ronnie Perkins (third round).

Stevenson has been projected to be a fourth-round selection by NFL.com. He carried the ball 165 times for 1,180 yards in his two seasons (which included only 19 games) at OU. He averaged an impressive 7.2 yards per rush and ended with 13 touchdowns.

Anderson would be an interesting comparison to Stevenson. Anderson was hampered by injuries during his OU career and only had one healthy season. He ended with 200 carries for 1,285 yards (6.4 yards per rush) and had 16 touchdowns.

Anderson was selected in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was the 211th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

DeMarco Murray, OU’s running backs coach, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2011. He has first-hand knowledge of playing in the NFL after an Oklahoma career.

He was asked about the balance between advising a player to turn pro versus returning for another college season. Stevenson made his decision to move on shortly after the Cotton Bowl win over Florida.

“You’ve gotta look at the overall player and what he’s done. I think Rhamondre, obviously, missed the first part of the season and when he did come back, he was the best running back in the Big 12, in this conference and a top running back in the nation,” Murray said. “I think sometimes you’ve gotta strike while the iron’s hot and for him, I think he did that with his family.”

The amount of hits will take a toll, Murray said, especially at the running back position.

“When you talk about running backs and carries and things of that nature, those things add up from high school to college, obviously, all those numbers are important and he was a guy that stayed extremely fresh, stayed healthy,” Murray said. “You look at that, and you look at this past year for him as a player and I think for him, it was the right decision and we support him, whatever decision he made.

“Obviously, we would have loved to have him back, but I think Rhamondre’s a great player and I think he’ll do really well at the next level.”

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

OU's top draft candidates

Tre Brown

CB, 5-10, 185

Projected draft round: Sixth

NFL.com grade: 5.91. Backup/special-teamer (On a scale to 8.0).

NFL.com comparison: N/A

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Potential backup cornerback who could earn his keep thanks to maniacal effort as a special teams ace. Possesses a stout, strong frame and loves to turn press release into a physical challenge no matter how big the man is across from him. He's twitchy and quick for short-area attacks when allowed to play forward but gets overwhelmed by bigger receivers downfield, resulting in penalties and jump-ball losses. Brown is an excellent option on kick and punt coverage and can compete for kick return duties, but he must convince teams he has enough value as a backup slot corner to provide roster flexibility.

Creed Humphrey

C, 6-4, 302

Projected draft round: Second

NFL.com grade: 6.26. Good backup who could become starter (On a scale to 8.0).

NFL.com comparison: Ben Jones

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Savvy, game-wise center with below-average length, good core strength and a full slate of intangibles desired at that position. Humphrey is praised inside the building for his outstanding leadership and having the recognition to make all the calls up front. He's more of a positional blocker than fork-lifter but has the core strength to neutralize and stalemate blockers at the point of attack. He's not a plus athlete but he's athletic enough as a move blocker, with the ability to work his feet into position to finish blocks after contact. He plays with a nasty streak when needed, which will appeal to offensive line coaches, but his overall profile might be more "steady" than "star." Humphrey is a solid, safe selection and should become a longtime starter.

Ronnie Perkins

EDGE, 6-2, 253

Projected draft round: Third

NFL.com grade: 6.12. Good backup who could become starter (On a scale to 8.0).

NFL.com comparison: N/A

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Productive but undersized defensive end who might need to prove he can play standing for a 3-4 scheme. Perkins is tight-hipped and a very average athlete with production coming thanks to his hard-charging motor as well as Oklahoma's slant-heavy defensive front. He's tough but the lack of bend has a distinct impact on his anchor and contact balance at the point of attack. Despite some physical deficiencies, he plays with forward focus and the attitude to go find the football. There are differences of opinion in the NFL scouting community regarding his NFL potential, but the lack of traits and functional quickness are challenges that could limit him.

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB, 6-0, 231

Projected draft round: Fourth

NFL.com grade: 6.13. Good backup who could become starter (On a scale to 8.0).

NFL.com comparison: Gus Edwards

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Wrecking ball of a runner who tends to be all fight and no flight between the hash marks. Stevenson's burly, thick frame and punishing demeanor clearly takes a toll on defenses as the game rolls on. He's at his best as a downhill runner, gathering momentum to attack the second level, but sees his effectiveness plummet when defenses can spill him wide or when he's bouncing runs outside unnecessarily. He doesn't have much finesse in his game and will leave some yardage on the field due to inconsistent vision and feel for run lane development. Stevenson can act as a change-of-pace bully or a quality three-down backup for a team that values downhill, power football.

