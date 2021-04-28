DeMarco Murray thinks Rhamondre Stevenson's NFL choice was based on 'strike while the iron's hot'

Anderson would be an interesting comparison to Stevenson. Anderson was hampered by injuries during his OU career and only had one healthy season. He ended with 200 carries for 1,285 yards (6.4 yards per rush) and had 16 touchdowns.

Anderson was selected in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was the 211th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

DeMarco Murray, OU’s running backs coach, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2011. He has first-hand knowledge of playing in the NFL after an Oklahoma career.

He was asked about the balance between advising a player to turn pro versus returning for another college season. Stevenson made his decision to move on shortly after the Cotton Bowl win over Florida.

“You’ve gotta look at the overall player and what he’s done. I think Rhamondre, obviously, missed the first part of the season and when he did come back, he was the best running back in the Big 12, in this conference and a top running back in the nation,” Murray said. “I think sometimes you’ve gotta strike while the iron’s hot and for him, I think he did that with his family.”

The amount of hits will take a toll, Murray said, especially at the running back position.