Defending national champion Oklahoma captures top overall seed in NCAA Tournament

Patty Gasso meets with the team in the circle during a Bedlam game

Oklahoma will host the Norman Regional in the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners will open against Prairie View A&M at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

Oklahoma opens their national championship defense as the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, it was announced on Sunday night.

The Sooners will host the Norman Regional, which begins on Friday. The Sooners will face Prairie View A&M at 6:30 p.m. in a game broadcast on ESPN+.

Minnesota and Texas A&M will open competition with a 4 p.m. contest on Friday. That contest will be broadcast on ESPN2.  

Oklahoma has won five national championships - 2000, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2021. The Sooners has won three of the past Women's College World Series, with a runner-up finish in 2019 and 2020 being canceled due to COVID.

OU has won 42 consecutive home games dating back to the 2020 season.

NCAA Tournament

Norman Regional

Friday's games

No. 1 Oklahoma (49-2) vs. Prairie View A&M (20-27), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Minnesota (26-24-1) vs. Texas A&M (29-26), 4 p.m., ESPN2

