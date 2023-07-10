It took all of two minutes.

From a podium inside Los Alamitos (California) High School, five-star tight end Davon Mitchell made his call Saturday afternoon, committing to Oklahoma over fellow finalists Alabama and Miami. Suddenly, the Sooners had not just the program’s most significant addition in the class of 2024 to date, but one of the biggest recruiting victories of the Brent Venables era in Norman.

With his verbal pledge to OU — and the expected follow-up announcement of his plans to reclassify into the 2024 cycle — Michell became the 12th and highest-rated member of the Sooners’ upcoming class.

Since returning to OU to lead the Sooners late in 2021, Venables has landed few recruits more highly touted than the 6-foot-4, 245-pound pass catcher originally from Allen, Texas.

Reclassifying from 2025 into the 2024 class, Mitchell will spend his final high school football season at Los Alamitos this fall before jumping to the college ranks. Prior to the switch, he ranked as the No. 2 tight end and the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2025 class per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Upon his move into the 2024 cycle, Rivals now lists Mitchell as the fourth-ranked tight end and No. 95 overall prospect in the class.

With a 247Sports composite ranking of 0.9894, Mitchell stands clear as the top-rated prospect currently committed to Venables’ second full recruiting class, ahead of four-star wide receivers Zion Kearney (0.9633) and Ivan Carreon (0.9164) and four-star safety Jaydan Hardy.

In fact, Mitchell sets his sights on Norman as one of the most coveted recruits to pick OU in Venables’ still brief yet largely successful recruiting tenure with the Sooners.

Under the 52-year-old head coach, OU has landed only three prospects rated higher than Mitchell, all in the 2023 class: quarterback Jackson Arnold (0.9963), defensive end Adepoju Adebawore (0.9953) and safety Peyton Bowen (0.9908).

In the highest-rated tight end commit in program history — Jermaine Gresham arrived in the 2006 class with a composite ranking of 0.9731 — OU has a bridge to the future at the position.

The Sooners leaned heavily on tight ends Brayden Willis and Daniel Parker in Jeff Lebby’s debut season as OU’s offensive coordinator in 2022. Yet beyond 2023, the Sooners’ scholarship depth at the position consists of underclassmen Kaden Helms, Jason Llewllyn and Kade McIntyre.

As things stand, Mitchell will step onto campus in 2024 with a chance to compete at a position that's become crucial within the OU offense.

“The tight end position is not really (just) a tight end,” tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley said in April. “It’s an H-Back. Tight end. Receiver. We snapped the ball to Brayden a bunch. Just being able to do it all is what makes offenses hard to defend.”

Willis thrived in the do-it-all tight end role in 2022 when he charted career highs in receptions (39), receiving yards (514) and touchdowns (seven) before he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 247th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In Lebby’s first run with the Sooners, only wide receivers Marvin Mims, Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops were targeted more than OU’s lead tight end.

It’s no wonder Willis closed his final season third in receptions and second in yards among Sooner pass catchers. And it’s easy to envision Mitchell, who will arrive in Norman for OU’s initial campaign in the SEC and perhaps Arnold’s debut season under center, as a high-impact fit in the same system.

One for the Sooners’ future, Mitchell can also have an impact in the near term.

With his commitment, OU sits 16th nationally in On3’s team recruiting rankings for 2024. Up ahead, the Sooners remain in contention for five-star talents Williams Nwaneri, David Stone and Taylor Tatum and a host of other prospects as OU seeks to follow its fourth-ranked singing class in 2023 with another stout collection of newcomers for 2024.

A year ago, Arnold was the Sooners’ lynchpin and a catalyst for some of the Sooners’ biggest recruiting victories in the 2023 class. Perhaps Mitchell can fill a similar role for OU in 2024.