David Ugwoegbu reportedly departing Sooners to enter transfer portal

Linebacker David Ugwoegbu – Oklahoma’s second-leading tackler this season – reportedly has entered the transfer portal.
Ugwoegbu played in 50 games over the past four seasons for the Sooners. He had 22 starts, including all 13 games this past year.
Ugwoegbu, who is from Katy Seven Lakes (Texas) High School, started his career seeing action in all 14 games as a true freshman. He ends his OU career with 16 tackles for loss and four sacks with one interception.
Who is Denny Kellington, a Bills assistant athletic trainer lauded for reviving Damar Hamlin? For starters, he's an OSU grad
As OSU Twitter descends into conspiracy, a look at how the Cowboys stack up in the Big 12
Bill Haisten: OSU’s king of patience, Brandon Weeden, says college football is broken
Specialty outdoor retailer REI to land in Tulsa in 2024, the co-op says
Brock Martin reflects on his college career, assesses the turmoil OSU football program is facing
OSSAA sends Holland Hall basketball to 5A at mid-season
Full block of parking property sold in Tulsa Arts District with eye for redevelopment
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Peyton Hillis, former NFL running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning
Michael Overall: How Tulsa waited too long to finish one of midtown’s famous streets
Sand Springs police investigating death of teenager
Kevin Hern gets votes for House speaker on third day of fight in D.C.
Sand Springs-area fire kills woman, 58, injures two
Laredo Petroleum rebranding to Vital Energy, moving to Santa Fe Square
Doe's Eat Place in Claremore to close
It was already a solid class, but the next-day addition of Peyton Bowen took Brent Venables' first class to another level.
Ugwoegbu’s top eight tackling performances came this season, topped by a 15-tackle effort against Kansas State. He had eight stops in the Cheez-It Bowl loss against Florida State.
According to Pro Football Focus, he played in the third-most snaps for OU this season (919) behind fellow linebackers Danny Stutsman (993) and DaShaun White (955).
Ugwoegbu’s news comes days ahead of the Jan. 18 cutoff for FBS players to enter the transfer portal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!