David Ugwoegbu reportedly departing Sooners to enter transfer portal

Linebacker David Ugwoegbu – Oklahoma’s second-leading tackler this season – reportedly has entered the transfer portal.

Ugwoegbu played in 50 games over the past four seasons for the Sooners. He had 22 starts, including all 13 games this past year.

Ugwoegbu, who is from Katy Seven Lakes (Texas) High School, started his career seeing action in all 14 games as a true freshman. He ends his OU career with 16 tackles for loss and four sacks with one interception.

Ugwoegbu’s top eight tackling performances came this season, topped by a 15-tackle effort against Kansas State. He had eight stops in the Cheez-It Bowl loss against Florida State.

According to Pro Football Focus, he played in the third-most snaps for OU this season (919) behind fellow linebackers Danny Stutsman (993) and DaShaun White (955).

Ugwoegbu’s news comes days ahead of the Jan. 18 cutoff for FBS players to enter the transfer portal.