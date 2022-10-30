DaShaun White, Sooners ready to ride momentum

Oklahoma’s DaShaun White is enjoying every snap during his senior season.

It wasn’t long ago when the linebacker was like young players like Jaren Kanak and R Mason Thomas. What advice is he giving to those freshmen?

“You’re looking at it and you’re thinking you have time. Then you look up and you have (four) regular-season games left. I always encourage younger guys to not believe the myth you have time because you really don’t,” White said last week. “You’re gonna look up one day and it’s over.”

White sparked the OU defense in Saturday’s 27-13 win at Iowa State. He led all players with a career-high 14 tackles (10 solo) and added 1.5 tackles for loss. His previous high was 10 stops last year against Nebraska.

The Sooners were coming off a bye week after beating Kansas. White said he felt good about the team’s preparation for the Cyclones.

“No doubt. I think that we just kind of knew. Coach (Brent) Venables has kind of been saying it as well. Like we work hard, man,” White said after the Iowa State win. “Even during those losses, like we were putting in a lot of work. And so it’s just one of those things that if you keep stacking and stacking and stacking, one day it’s gonna catch up. So we’ve just gotta continue to bring it after today.”

OU will host Baylor at 2 p.m. Saturday. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN+.

There were some critical moments during the win, especially after momentum shifted to Iowa State when it made the game 20-13.

Danny Stutsman’s fourth-quarter interception to the Iowa State 2-yard line set up a short touchdown drive that clinched the game.

How big was it for the defense to provide a lift in the clutch?

“I think it’s really big. It’s one of those things, we’ve got to be ready to respond in any sort of moment. And I liked really our energy and how we approached sort of those situations,” White said. “I’ve been in situations before where when something like that will happen and we’ll kind of get (in trouble). But every single time that anything bad happened to the offense or turnover or anything like that, it was just like ‘let’s go and we would just attack it.’

“I think we all fed off of each other today. And I think that today was something that we really needed just to kind of go forward knowing how it kind of works together when we click at a pretty high level.”

Physical play continues to be important. White said winning one-on-one matchups were big, especially against the run.

What about the ISU win makes White think the defense has improved?

“I think our ability to stop the run today was really good. And then our third- and fourth-down efficiency was pretty good too,” White said. “I think they were 7-for-22. So those are always going to be two big key things in the wins and losses of any game.

“And so that was something that we just had as a point of emphasis for this game and we knew we had to execute."