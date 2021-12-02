Dan Lanning would be 'incredible fit and hire' for OU says Todd Graham, who introduced Georgia DC to college coaching

Lanning left Arizona State in 2014 to take his first full-time assistant coach job at Sam Houston State. in 2015, he was a GA at Alabama before coaching linebackers 2016-17 at Memphis. In 2018, he became Georgia's outside linebackers coach and, for the past three seasons, added defensive coordinator to his title.

Georgia leads the nation in total defense and scoring defense under Lanning this season. Opponents are only averaging 6.9 points per game.

Graham played college football at East Central University in Ada. He coached at Carl Albert High School and spent eight seasons at Tulsa.

Those stops have helped Graham understand the passion for Oklahoma football inside this state. He knows many people will ask “who is this guy?” if Lanning was Castiglione’s choice.

“They’ll know him once he starts winning championships,” Graham said. “And to me, you look at that state and you look at what Coach (Bob) Stoops has done there and, obviously, Coach (Lincoln) Riley after winning conference championships.

“Dan has worked for Nick Saban and for Kirby (Smart) at Georgia. He probably has the best defense in the country and maybe one of the best defenses in the past 10 years of college football.