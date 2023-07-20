Dayton Forsythe, the top boys basketball prospect in the state for the 2024 class, committed to Oklahoma Thursday evening in a major recruiting victory for coach Porter Moser and the Sooners.

Forsythe, the 6-foot-2 guard from Dale High School, is the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 41 overall prospect at his position nationally (per 247Sports) and is the now first member of the Sooners’ class of 2024.

He picks OU over offers from Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Villanova and Wichita State, among others. A rising senior at Dale, Forysthe also competes on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team Griffin, founded by former Sooners Blake and Taylor Griffin.

“It’s always been something I’ve dreamed about being an Oklahoma kid," Forsythe told the Sports Animal Thursday evening, minutes after announcing his commitment. "Growing up watching games and going to games — it’s something that I’ve wanted to do. I’ve wanted to put on the crimson and cream and represent my home state. Once I started getting recruited by OU it just made me fall even more in love.”

Forsythe’s commitment to OU follows a dazzling junior season at Dale that earned the Pirates hardware and the three-star guard widespread interest from programs across the country.

After guiding Dale to its first-ever boys basketball title in 2022, Forsythe led the Class 2A Pirates on a torrid run to a Tournament of Champions title in December of 2022. Across three tournament games, Forsythe averaged 25.0 points, eight rebounds and five assists en route to claiming MVP honors.

The lead playmaker in early wins over 6A Union and and 4A Crossings Christian, Forsythe erupted for 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 59-52 win over 5A Memorial in the tournament’s championship game.

“He’s a great player and does it every game, he does it every practice,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson told the Tulsa World afterward. “We’ve kind of grown accustomed to it. We see it all the time. He’s one of those players who is just so good, but he also makes all of his teammates better."

Dale claimed another piece of silverware months later when Forsythe dropped 29 points on Oklahoma Christian Academy to cap off a 32-0 season and secure the Pirates a second-straight Class 2A state title.

Forsythe's standout junior campaign sparked college interest and drew offers from near and far; Villanova was among the last to arrive with an offer on July 12.

For Moser, securing Forsythe's verbal pledge marks a recruiting boon ahead of his crucial third season in charge of the Sooners.

“It’s always been something I’ve dreamed about being an Oklahoma kid," Forsythe said. "Growing up watching games and going to games. It’s something that I’ve wanted to do. I’ve wanted to put on the crimson and cream and represent my home state. Once I started getting recruited by OU it just made me fall even more in love.”

Forsythe represents OU’s second commit from the state of Oklahoma since Moser’s arrival following four-star forward Kaden Cooper — of Ada — in the class of 2023.

Between Cooper and fellow four-star prospect Jacolb Cole, the Sooners landed the 29th overall high school recruiting class nationally a year ago. In Forsythe, OU and its third-year coach are off to another good start in 2024.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.