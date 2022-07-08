Cydney Sanders, former Arizona State All-American, announces transfer to Oklahoma softball

Cydney Sanders, a 2022 NFCA First-Team All-American as a freshman at Arizona State last season, announced her transfer to Oklahoma on Friday night via Twitter.
Excited for this opportunity #Boomer pic.twitter.com/ELM0yVjUWp— Cydney Sanders (@SandersCydney) July 8, 2022
Sanders batted .425 with 21 home runs and 63 RBIs en route to being named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a top-three finalist for National Freshman of the Year. Her 21 homers were a Sun Devils record and were the 12th most in the country.
Sanders, a San Marcos, California, native, is the Sooners' third transfer addition since winning the national championship. Alex Storako, an All-American pitcher at Michigan last season, transferred to OU on June 13. Then, Alynah Torres, Sanders' teammate at ASU and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season, announced her transfer on June 21.
The trio of transfers will help replace pitcher Hope Trautwein, utility infielder Taylon Snow and third baseman Jana Johns, who all graduated following the 2022 season.