 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA SOFTBALL

Cydney Sanders, former Arizona State All-American, announces transfer to Oklahoma softball

  • Updated
  • 0
CS Fullerton Arizona St Softball

Arizona State's Cydney Sanders bats during a game against Cal St Fullerton on May 20 in Tempe, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri, AP

Cydney Sanders, a 2022 NFCA First-Team All-American as a freshman at Arizona State last season, announced her transfer to Oklahoma on Friday night via Twitter.

Sanders batted .425 with 21 home runs and 63 RBIs en route to being named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a top-three finalist for National Freshman of the Year. Her 21 homers were a Sun Devils record and were the 12th most in the country.

Sanders, a San Marcos, California, native, is the Sooners' third transfer addition since winning the national championship. Alex Storako, an All-American pitcher at Michigan last season, transferred to OU on June 13. Then, Alynah Torres, Sanders' teammate at ASU and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season, announced her transfer on June 21. 

People are also reading…

The trio of transfers will help replace pitcher Hope Trautwein, utility infielder Taylon Snow and third baseman Jana Johns, who all graduated following the 2022 season. 

austin.curtright@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TU Sports Extra: 40 years ago, the TU women's golf program made history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert