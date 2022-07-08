Cydney Sanders, former Arizona State All-American, announces transfer to Oklahoma softball

Cydney Sanders, a 2022 NFCA First-Team All-American as a freshman at Arizona State last season , announced her transfer to Oklahoma on Friday night via Twitter.

Sanders batted .425 with 21 home runs and 63 RBIs en route to being named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a top-three finalist for National Freshman of the Year. Her 21 homers were a Sun Devils record and were the 12th most in the country.