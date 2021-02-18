Curveballs already altering college baseball's season openers

College baseball’s start was expected to be a shift back to normalcy following the abrupt stoppage to the 2020 season.
Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts were scheduled to start this weekend, but wintry weather as well as community electrical and water issues in the state of Texas have pushed things back.
Only OU appears destined to play, with a three-game set at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hastily put together for the weekend. Oklahoma’s week originally started with a scheduled home series against Southern and then a series against Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas.
The alterations — combined with COVID-19 concerns that touch all college sports — have made the season’s start a bumpy road to navigate.
ORU's Ryan Folmar is entering his ninth season as head coach. His team only played 16 games in 2020, and he’s concerned that it may take time to get back into baseball shape, especially in a sport where repetition is key.
Folmar pointed out some of the early injuries when guys tried to get into playing shape too quickly.
“The first thing you think about is the health and safety of your athletes, which I think we're all trying to take it really slow, especially early in the season, to get them into playing shape. But I don't feel like they're in shape yet,” said Folmar, whose team will begin the season with a Sunday home game against Little Rock.
“I had a conversation the other day with somebody. You look at your team that you're going to roll out this year for us. They walked on campus over a year-and-a-half ago, and have played close to 70 intrasquad games and only 16 games. That puts it in perspective how much that we've missed when you lose an entire year. You miss a lot of reps.”
OSU coach Josh Holliday had his team’s three-game series at Sam Houston State canceled this week. The Cowboys’ debut will be against visiting Little Rock on Tuesday and coincides with the long-awaited opening of O’Brate Stadium.
“All the excitement about the season is good, from being back on campus in the second semester to being in the facility and being reengaged with competition as a group and looking forward to playing again,” Holliday said. “All these things are positive and make you feel whole and alive again, especially after last spring and summer where the opportunity to compete is not there and you realize how precious that is. We’re excited to be back together as a team, we’re excited to put our uniforms on as a group for the first time and then when that first home game in O’Brate Stadium arrives, we’ll be honored to officially open this facility on the field of play, for sure.”
This will be an interesting season with COVID testing taking place at least twice weekly. There may be some weeks where some players may not be available if they are dinged with a positive result or contact tracing.
“We’ll need our entire roster to be locked in, in order to get through the year, just following the football and basketball seasons and the well-publicized stops and starts and roster challenges that all sports have faced,” Holliday said.
In the Big 12, there will be tests given on Mondays and Thursdays. Given the results, a bullpen catcher or little-used utility player can be just as important as an everyday starter.
For that reason, OU coach Skip Johnson says all coaches need to be prepared for any situation.
“Unfortunately, that’s just the way our life is today,” Johnson said. "If we think it’s going to go as planned, it’s not. We have to embrace that and really understand the process. I think the COVID period has taught us the process more than anything. I have to wake up in the morning, I have to fill a COVID sheet out, I have to go over here and take a test, I’ve got to make sure I wear a mask, I have to make sure I use hand sanitizer. I have to make sure I wash my hands every day.
“Those things are teaching us process and teaching these young men about process. We can look and gripe about this COVID, but what are we learning from it? That’s the biggest issue.”