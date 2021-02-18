Curveballs already altering college baseball's season openers

“I had a conversation the other day with somebody. You look at your team that you're going to roll out this year for us. They walked on campus over a year-and-a-half ago, and have played close to 70 intrasquad games and only 16 games. That puts it in perspective how much that we've missed when you lose an entire year. You miss a lot of reps.”

OSU coach Josh Holliday had his team’s three-game series at Sam Houston State canceled this week. The Cowboys’ debut will be against visiting Little Rock on Tuesday and coincides with the long-awaited opening of O’Brate Stadium.

“All the excitement about the season is good, from being back on campus in the second semester to being in the facility and being reengaged with competition as a group and looking forward to playing again,” Holliday said. “All these things are positive and make you feel whole and alive again, especially after last spring and summer where the opportunity to compete is not there and you realize how precious that is. We’re excited to be back together as a team, we’re excited to put our uniforms on as a group for the first time and then when that first home game in O’Brate Stadium arrives, we’ll be honored to officially open this facility on the field of play, for sure.”