Cunningham, Reaves earn All-Big 12 honors by Associated Press voters

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham was named the Big 12's newcomer of the year on Tuesday.
Jerry Larson, AP
Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves were voted onto the 2021 Associated Press All-Big 12 first team, as voted by media who cover the league.
Cunningham was also named the newcomer of the year. Baylor’s Jared Butler was picked as the player of the year. Texas Tech’s Mac McClung and West Virginia’s Derek Culver were also selected to the first team.
The second team comprised of Andrew Jones (Texas), Miles McBride (West Virginia), David McCormack (Kansas), Davion Mitchell (Baylor) and MaCio Teague (Baylor).
Baylor’s Scott Drew was named the coach of the year.
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) shoots while defended by Oklahoma State forward Bernard Kouma (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) shoots while defended by Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) is defended by West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots while defended by Oklahoma State forwards Bernard Kouma (25) and Kalib Boone (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker (5) is defended by West Virginia guard Jordan McCabe (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) shoots while defended by West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) is defended by Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker (5) and forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) is defended by West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) is defended by Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) passes to guard Miles McBride (4) while defended by Oklahoma State guard Ferron Flavors Jr. (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma State forwards Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) and Kalib Boone (22) celebrate after a win against West Virginia in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
Oklahoma State West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma State players celebrate after defeating West Virginia in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
030921-tul-spt-emigblog Big12tournament
Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) is defended by West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathy Batten
