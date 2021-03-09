Cunningham, Reaves earn All-Big 12 honors by Associated Press voters

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves were voted onto the 2021 Associated Press All-Big 12 first team, as voted by media who cover the league.

Cunningham was also named the newcomer of the year. Baylor’s Jared Butler was picked as the player of the year. Texas Tech’s Mac McClung and West Virginia’s Derek Culver were also selected to the first team.

The second team comprised of Andrew Jones (Texas), Miles McBride (West Virginia), David McCormack (Kansas), Davion Mitchell (Baylor) and MaCio Teague (Baylor).

Baylor’s Scott Drew was named the coach of the year.

Photos: OSU defeats No. 6 West Virginia on the road

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.