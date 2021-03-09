 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cunningham, Reaves earn All-Big 12 honors by Associated Press voters

Cunningham, Reaves earn All-Big 12 honors by Associated Press voters

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham was named the Big 12's newcomer of the year on Tuesday.

 Jerry Larson, AP

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves were voted onto the 2021 Associated Press All-Big 12 first team, as voted by media who cover the league.

Cunningham was also named the newcomer of the year. Baylor’s Jared Butler was picked as the player of the year. Texas Tech’s Mac McClung and West Virginia’s Derek Culver were also selected to the first team.

The second team comprised of Andrew Jones (Texas), Miles McBride (West Virginia), David McCormack (Kansas), Davion Mitchell (Baylor) and MaCio Teague (Baylor).

Baylor’s Scott Drew was named the coach of the year.

Photos: OSU defeats No. 6 West Virginia on the road

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten on the best month of the year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News