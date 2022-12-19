 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crimson and Cream collective announces $1.6 million in NIL funds raised for OU athletes

  Updated
Full capacity being aimed for OU football games this fall (copy)

Crimson and Cream, the Norman-based name, imagine and likeness collective, raised more than $1.6 million dollars in NIL funds over the last month, the organization announced Monday morning.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Crimson and Cream, the Norman-based name, image and likeness collective, raised more than $1.6 million dollars in NIL funds over the last month, the organization announced Monday morning.

Per a release, Crimson and Cream brought in $1,660,892 in donations to support NIL opportunities for University of Oklahoma student athletes during a 30-day fundraising campaign that began on Nov. 14. 

Of that total, $830,446 was raised through 343 one-time contributions and 1,505 "ongoing subscribers", the collective announced. The remaining portion of the funds came via a dollar-for-dollar match from an anonymous donor. 

The final sum just over $1.6 million falls roughly 50% shy of the $3-million fundraising goal the collective set for the campaign last month

Dec. 18, 2022 video. The Sooners defeated 76-50 to improve to 9-1 on the season. Video courtesy/OU Athletics

Crimson and Cream launched on Sept. 30 with the stated goal "to empower University of Oklahoma student-athletes to achieve their greatest potential in the classroom, on the playing field, and in life," through the collective power of NIL and the OU community of fans, alumni and supporters.

Members of the Crimson and Cream advisory board include former Sooners including Jeremiah Hall, Ryan Broyles, Gabe Ikard, Dusty Dvoracek, Destinee Martinez and Ryan Spangler. 

Separately, OU announced a $1-million donation from alumnus Michael Horton in support of the football program's SOUL Mission program Monday morning. The gift, per a release, is part of the university's "Lead On" program, which aims to raise $2 billion and is intended to "impact every area of campus, including athletics," through 2027.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

