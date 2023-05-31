Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma appears on a collision course to becoming the best college softball team to play the game.

Legendary coach Patty Gasso has been like a master chef, mixing ingredients together to create a masterpiece.

“It started as a very diverse group, a lot of different backgrounds, different cultures. Almost unsure what it was going to blend like,” Gasso said during Wednesday’s news conference at the Women’s College World Series.

“They did such a significant effort into creating this culture that they really gravitated to, where I don't know, if they found each other on the street, that they would all be best friends. But when you put them in a room and put softball in front of them, they've created this connection like nothing I've seen. It's still kind of amazing because they're so different.”

Gasso nodded toward super seniors Haley Lee, Grace Lyons and Alex Storako sitting next to her.

“Each one up here is so completely different than the other. Yet they found a way to blend this entire team in, and it's been really amazing to watch,” the OU coach said.

The top-ranked Sooners (56-1) open with a first-round game against No. 9 Stanford. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the USA Hall of Fame Complex.

The Sooners defeated Stanford 10-1 (six innings), in the third game of the season.

There’s nothing that can be gleaned from that run-rule contest, Gasso said.

“We're two completely different teams. I know that they're so much better. NiJaree (Canady) is now in their rotation,” Gasso said. “Every team starts, you have no idea … if we could remember back to our first weekend, we were looking around like ‘what's going on?’ We weren't quite ready to play and I think a lot of teams feel that way.

“Whether we won or lost, I don't take much from it because we're all so, so different, and they look different on video and the games we've seen lately.”

The three players joining her — playing their final college games — will have an impact in any OU run through the bracket. And they are bringing different tools to the team.

“Grace is grace, the word ‘grace,’ cool, calm, thought-provoked. She's a settler. She is like ‘hear me, listen to me.’ She's one of the longest standing in our program, her and Grace Green. So her experience shows, and when she speaks, everything gets quiet and everybody listens. So it's like having easily another coach on the field,” Gasso said.

“Alex, fun personality, big smile, joyful style. Focused but really passionate when she gets what she wants. Fun to watch.”

And then the coach turned to Lee.

“This one right here is a treasure, a treasure. In a weird way, I'm proud of myself because, when we faced her, when we faced Haley at Texas A&M, it was a nightmare. There are certain hitters that when they come up, and I'm like, ‘oh, no, no way.’ And I know (OU pitching coach Jennifer) Rocha was feeling the same way. That was Haley.

“When I saw she was in the portal, I didn't know her, but I was trying to kind of judge her. I hadn't seen a lot of girls with a lot of tattoos and so forth, right? I heard that she drives a motorcycle. I'm like ‘OK, this could be a major problem. I don't know if this is going to fit.’

“It was actually Grace Lyons and I, I'm like I'm going to call her. I'm not going to do this. I've got to call her. When I got on the phone, it was just a sweet voice and a wonderful conversation. She came in on a visit. It was Grace and I. We were like the only ones in town. And she came on campus with her mother and her grandmother, and sitting with her … this is going to be weird, but kind of fell in love with her personality.”

Lee spoke about that initial visit.

“Well, I was a little nervous. I don't know if they knew or not. I was a little more not reserved, but kind of quieter than normal,” the Texas A&M transfer said. “But as we went on and I got to learn more about each of them, I really started to get comfortable and just started to kind of express and really just show off my personality. It was really fun. I got to see the family side of everyone, and I really drew and connected with that. So I was really excited.

“Family's really big to me, so just getting to be with that and getting to really grasp that was very important for me as well.”

