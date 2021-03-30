Cowboys take first round of Bedlam baseball in walk-off fashion

STILLWATER – A Tuesday night walk-off hit christened the first Bedlam game at O’Brate Stadium.
Caeden Trenkle’s bases-loaded single through a drawn-in infield capped Oklahoma State’s 5-4 victory over Oklahoma in the nonconference contest.
“I thought I missed my pitch with that foul ball I hit,” Trenkle said. “That was my fastball I thought I was going to get for the at-bat. Thankfully (OU pitcher Luke Taggart) threw me one right after that and I got the bat where it needed to be.
“It was awesome getting to celebrate with my teammates like that. It never gets old doing stuff like that.”
It marked the 300th career win for OSU coach Josh Holliday, currently in his ninth season with his alma mater.
“I didn't know I was at 299, so I wasn't sitting around thinking about 300, but it's significant because the kids did it tonight. It meant something tonight, that's what's significant about it,” Holliday said. “It's an honor to coach here, and we've had a lot of great players.”
The Sooners (13-11) left the go-ahead run at third base during the ninth inning in what was a chronic problem all evening. OU was 0-17 with runners in scoring position and left 16 men on base.
The lack of a timely hit burned the visitors in the ninth inning.
Justin Campbell singled to right field to begin the OSU ninth. Jaxson Crull’s sacrifice bunt attempt turned into an infield single, and Hueston Morrill’s two-strike sac bunt attempt turned into a fielder’s choice as the Sooners could not get the lead runner.
Trenkle laced Taggart’s 1-1 pitch to right field to set off the OSU celebration.
“Taggart came in in a tough situation. He threw the pitch he was supposed to throw,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “We overplayed a bunt after that. We got first and second and a guy laid a good bunt down. We tried to get the lead out. That’s a chance you take. It happens. That was ball game.
“We just couldn’t situational hit. We situational hit early in the game. We tried really hard. We left those runners on in the seventh and eighth (four baserunners total) and less than two outs. It’s a game that we’ll learn a lot from and continue to grow.”
OSU improved to 16-6 with the victory.
Tuesday’s nonconference game is the first of five meetings between the Bedlam schools this season. A Big 12 series begins with an April 30 contest in Stillwater followed by May 1-2 games in Norman.
The teams will play a nonconference game at ONEOK Field on May 11.