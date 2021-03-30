Cowboys take first round of Bedlam baseball in walk-off fashion

STILLWATER – A Tuesday night walk-off hit christened the first Bedlam game at O’Brate Stadium.

Caeden Trenkle’s bases-loaded single through a drawn-in infield capped Oklahoma State’s 5-4 victory over Oklahoma in the nonconference contest.

“I thought I missed my pitch with that foul ball I hit,” Trenkle said. “That was my fastball I thought I was going to get for the at-bat. Thankfully (OU pitcher Luke Taggart) threw me one right after that and I got the bat where it needed to be.

“It was awesome getting to celebrate with my teammates like that. It never gets old doing stuff like that.”

It marked the 300th career win for OSU coach Josh Holliday, currently in his ninth season with his alma mater.

“I didn't know I was at 299, so I wasn't sitting around thinking about 300, but it's significant because the kids did it tonight. It meant something tonight, that's what's significant about it,” Holliday said. “It's an honor to coach here, and we've had a lot of great players.”

The Sooners (13-11) left the go-ahead run at third base during the ninth inning in what was a chronic problem all evening. OU was 0-17 with runners in scoring position and left 16 men on base.