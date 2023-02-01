Cowboys sweep Bedlam basketball series with 71-61 win against Sooners

NORMAN — On a below-freezing Wednesday night, Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma, 71-61 inside a packed Lloyd Noble Center, powered by 18-point performances from both Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse.

The win improves the Cowboys to 2-0 in the Bedlam series this year, paired with a 72-56 win against the Sooners on Jan. 18 inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Here’s how it went down for both OSU and OU.

How it went down for the Cowboys

Boone ignited the offensive presence for OSU (13-9 overall, 4-5 Big 12) early, scoring eight of the Cowboys’ first 10 points. His most impactful plays would come halfway through the first, when on back-to-back possessions, he scored on alley-oop dunks on passes from Bryce Thompson and Quion Williams to build OSU’s lead to 12.

Boone would repeat the feat in the early in the second half, scoring a put-back dunk followed by a dunk after an offensive rebound. When Boone wasn’t in the game, OSU leaned on center Moussa Cisse in the paint, who added 18 points in 18 minutes of play.

Guard Avery Anderson would accompany Boone and Cisse in the double-digit points category, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

But the paint is where the Cowboys dominated. OSU scored 20 of its 42 first-half points in the paint. By the end of the game, they’d scored 44 of their 71 points from inside the paint.

OSU would also dominate on rebounding. The Cowboys outrebounded the Sooners, 41-32, with Woody Newton, Thompson and Cisse all pulling down 5-plus boards.

The Cowboys struggled early from 3-point range in the first, missing their first four and closing out the frame shooting 30% from beyond the arc. By the end of the game, OSU made only four threes on 16 attempts.

How it went down for the Sooners

With 12:51 remaining in the first half, Sooners forward Tanner Groves pumped at the top of the key, drove to the basket and had his shot swatted by OSU forward Kalib Boone, who capped the play with an emphatic swing of both arms as if to signify that the space around the rim was some sort of no-fly-zone.

It was one in a series of Boone’s dominant moments in the paint on both ends of the floor Wednesday night. It pretty well summed up OU’s night in front of an initially packed Lloyd Noble Center crowd that thinned with eight minutes left on the game clock, too.

Days removed from its 93-69 romp over then-second-ranked Alabama, OU (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) returned to face the Cowboys with a lack of offensive rhythm and energy more reminiscent of the Sooners who dropped three straight games before the 24-point win over the Crimson Tide.

OU’s hot start Saturday proved a one-game respite from the early game struggles the Sooners have faced since the start of 2023.

The hosts opened 1-of-8 from the field and committed turnovers on three of their initial seven possessions, then three of the next 10. Groves led the Sooners with seven points when the Sooners entered the break down 42-28, followed by Grant Sherfield with six after OU shot 29.1% from the field in the opening period.

Boone, meanwhile, took little time to vacuum any remaining momentum from the Sooners’ upset win over the weekend.

The junior from Tulsa had a hand in all 10 points that powered the Cowboys’ 10-2 run to open the game, assisting Woody Newton for a lay-in on the opening possession before tallying the next eight points. All told, OSU scored 16 of its first 24 points in the paints with help from Boone’s 12 first-half points on 5-of-5 shooting before halftime.

It got no better for OU over an extended 20-12 Cowboys run to open the second half, handing OSU a 62-40 lead with 8:17 remaining and prompting much of the home crowd to form a mass exodus to the exits. Porter Moser’s frustration boiled over in the second half and the Sooners' second-year coach earned his second technical foul of the season at the end of an animated conversation with game officials following a loose-ball foul on C.J. Noland.

A lifeline emerged for the Sooners through a 12-3 run that cut the OSU lead to 65-52 with 4:51 to play. But the late surge ultimately proved too little, too late on the night OU shot 22.7% from 3-point range, got beat on the boards 42-32 and allowed 13 second-chance points in its fourth loss in five Big 12 games.

Minutes after the Sooners’ 16-point defeat at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Jan. 18, OU forward Jalen Hill pledged that a night like the Sooners had just experienced in Stillwater would “never happen again as long as I’m here.”

On Wednesday, this time in Norman, it happened again.

OKLAHOMA STATE 71, OKLAHOMA 61

Oklahoma St. 42 29 — 71

Oklahoma 28 33 — 61

OKLAHOMA ST. (12-9): Boone 8-10 2-2 18, Anderson 4-11 4-5 12, Newton 2-7 0-0 5, Thompson 4-14 1-2 11, Wright 1-5 0-1 2, Asberry 2-4 0-0 5, Cisse 8-10 2-2 18, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Church 0-0 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 9-12 71.

OKLAHOMA (12-9): J.Groves 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 0-6 5-6 5, T.Groves 3-6 0-0 7, Sherfield 4-12 3-5 14, Uzan 4-10 2-2 11, Cortes 1-3 3-4 5, Noland 1-3 3-4 5, Oweh 2-2 5-8 9, Godwin 1-1 3-4 5, Schroder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 24-33 61.