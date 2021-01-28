Cowboys, Sooners staring up at preseason favorites in Big 12 poll

Oklahoma State was voted to finish fourth and Oklahoma fifth in the Big 12 preseason baseball coaches poll released on Thursday.

Texas Tech was selected as the league favorite for the fourth consecutive season and received seven first-place votes by conference coaches, who weren’t allowed to select their own team.

The Red Raiders advanced to the College World Series in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Last year’s season was abruptly stopped due to COVID before league play began.

TCU was picked to end second, followed by Texas. After the Bedlam schools, West Virginia was No. 6, Kansas State was No. 7, Baylor was No. 8 and Kansas rounded out the preseason poll. Iowa State doesn’t field a baseball team.

OSU played 18 games in last year’s abbreviated season, ending with a 13-5 record. The Cowboys will be led by senior Max Hewitt (catcher/infielder), Hueston Morrill (infielder) and Justin Campbell (pitcher).

The Sooners were 14-4 in the shortened 2020 season. They will be anchored by pitcher Jason Ruffcorn and infielder Peyton Graham.

OU will begin the season with a series against Southern on Feb. 19-21. OSU hasn’t announced its nonconference schedule.

Big 12 play begins the weekend of March 19.

